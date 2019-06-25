25.06.2019 03:21:00

China's Chongqing awards 37 golden ideas for culture and tourism integration

CHONGQING, China, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West China's Chongqing Municipality awarded 37 "golden ideas" for boosting integrated development of its culture and tourism on June 22 as the local government unveiled winners for a contest seeking contributions from around the global. Two top prize winners were each offered 100,000 yuan as a reward. The event was organized by Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development.

Chongqing launched the global competition on January 16 to collect ideas, plans, and suggestions to provide new inspiration for the high-quality integrated development of the city's culture and tourism. The competition also served as an opportunity to promote Chongqing's urban image, tourism, and cultural resources while attracting more tourists and market entities.

The golden idea contest featured both Chinese and English submissions, highlighting the global and professional nature of the competition. A total of 693 valid works have been collected since the competition started. Among the contributors, they came from ordinary citizens and tourists from all over the world, as well as scholars and experts from universities and institutions. There are some participants from the United States, Australia, Singapore, Poland and other countries and regions. Among the winners, there are cultural tourism research institutes, cultural tourism planning organizations, senior experts and industrial KOLs, as well as cultural tourism experts from Australia, Taiwan and other countries and regions.

The award-winning "golden ideas" focus on the integrated development of culture and tourism and the linkage of industries. They center on Chongqing's five tourism brands of the Three Gorges, the Mountainous City, the Local Culture, the Hot Springs and the Countryside, fully showcasing the city's cultural, historical and regional characteristics. These opinions and suggestions are of high quality, fresh and feasible, which are very likely to facilitate a new round of upgrading of Chongqing's cultural tourism industry. The innovative beam of these golden ideas will light up the future of Chongqing's cultural tourism industry.

Chongqing will take this event as an opportunity to comprehensively beef up its cultural soft power and influence, make every effort to upgrade local tourism growth, promote high-quality development, create high-quality life, and build Chongqing into a strong cultural city and a world-renowned tourist destination.

For more details, please visit the official website (English): http://www.cq.xinhuanet.com/2019/cqwljdz/mobile_e.htm or the official website (Chinese): http://www.cq.xinhuanet.com/2019/cqwljdz/mobile.htm

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-chongqing-awards-37-golden-ideas-for-culture-and-tourism-integration-300873936.html

SOURCE Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development

