06.11.2019 02:15:00

China's Chengdu welcomes insights on quality of life

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Monocle Cities Series Conference, co-hosted by Monocle and Chengdu Media Group and organized by National Business Daily, kicked off on November 4 in southwest China'sChengdu.

The event gathers over 150 high-profile figures from various domains such as fashion, architecture, design, and retail to exchange views on how to improve the quality of life.

Inspiring speeches from the guests will be the highlights of the conference. Christopher Lim, the Australian Consul-General in Chengdu, will share stories on the theme of "My Chengdu", talking about his time in the city and how to make the most of its opportunities.

Eudes Fabre, CEO of Travel Retail at Lagardère North Asia and another two speakers will share their success stories of developing top shops, and attendees including Robert Greenwood who is the partner and managing director with architecture and design firm Snøhetta are to deliver inspiration and ideas on how to create lively, green and likeable urban spaces, with some reflections on Chengdu.

Besides, leading figures such as Netherland-based architecture and urban design practice MVRDV co-founder Winy Maas and hospitality properties developer Ennismore CMO Martina Luger will give their thoughts of the future trend of industries and plans for business development.

It is noted that Monocle's editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé will introduce urban benchmarks in branding and design, architecture and diplomacy during the gathering.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023268/Guests_fashion_design_architect_fields_share_insights.jpg

Rekordrally an den US-Börsen geht weiter -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex legte kräftiger zu. Zunehmende Hoffnungen auf eine Teileinigung im Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China beflügelten auch die Wall Street. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten zum Handelsschluss noch ins Plus drehen.

Nachrichten

