China's biggest Vape Expo IECIE is announcing its new date in August

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in China, UBM Creative Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Co., Ltd. decided to postpone the IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo 2020 originally scheduled to be held on April 24, 2020 in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 1/6/7/8/9 will now be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 1/2/9 from August 20 to 22, 2020.

With China's control of the epidemic, the rate of return to work in China has gradually returned to normal, and the rate of return to work of Vape industry has also reach up to 80% according to statistics. After a three-month epidemic cold season, while the Chinese factory fully stopped production, the international demand for e-cigarettes has not decreased, but has greatly increased, and those vape factories who have grasped the opportunity to take the international purchase orders during this period have gained a great interests out of it, which also imply the vape industry is going through a small step of recovery.

IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo is the largest e-cigarette exhibition in Asia, bringing together upstream industries, battery and power management Chips and Solutions, Battery and Power Management, Heating System, E-juice Flavors and Related Products. The event also showcases some finished products: Disposable pods, atomizer, mods kits, e-liquid (letter nicotine salt e-liquid), heating non-combustion equipment, OEM / ODM / brand, etc.

What's new for IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo 2020:

1. Top Vape Brands and Larger Exhibition Scale.

The total exhibition area of IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo 2020 has reached 60,000 square meters covering Halls 1, 2 and 9. Halls 1 and 2 are the star halls of the entire Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, each covering an area of 25,000 square meters.

Internationally renowned brands, Relx, Vivid, Smok, Geekvape, Snowplus and other international top brands will also showcase their business in the exhibition. There are many domestic independent brands, including electronic cigarette OEM ODM factories and preferential dealers.

2. Rich activities

IECIE provides a series of unique activities include numerous giveaway activities, such as the Red pocket Wall, held in the North Square of the exhibition hall. Visitors can directly participate in the Red Pocket Wall Event, and get free disposable pods devices products for free while experiencing Chinese culture. In addition, activities will be held in the hot summer including experience IECIE Rainbow Corridor, experience 7 different flavors of e-liquid in a 7-color corridor, and for the last day, enjoying the special trading day where e-cigarette manufacturers will provide the cheapest discounts for everyone to buy.

3. Numerous media and comprehensive publicity

In the past six years, the number of journalists attending the interview has increased year by year, and their participation has become stronger. Vape Media and Mass media team are coming from domestic and overseas and include YouTube influencers, vape newspaper, professional magazine (Vapouround Magazine), etc.

4. Perfect service, show civilization

Looking back at IECIE in 2019, a total of 31,099 people entered the venue to visit the exhibition. The number of attendees during professional audience days also exceeded last year of 2018. To extend this spirit, the Shenzhen eCig Expo continued to improve various supporting services and continued to launch a business matching system to provide buyers and sellers with online communication before the show. At the same time, the organizer opens a variety of ways to collect tickets, such as: IECIE homepage, IECIE WeChat public account, etc.

The ticket channel has officially been activated for 2020 show. Click the link and claim the free ticket now: http://xt.zbase.cn/150pc/index.html?ly=pr3.19

