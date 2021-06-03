China Unicom being voted as "Asia's No.1 Best Telecommunications Company"

HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited ("China Unicom" or "the Company") (HKEx: 0762) was voted by professional investors and analysts as "Asia's No.1 Best Telecommunications Company" in "Asia's Best Managed Companies Poll 2021" organised by FinanceAsia, an authoritative financial magazine. In addition, China Unicom also swept a number of top awards in the poll, including:

Asia's No.1 Best Telecommunications Company

No.1 Best Telecommunications Company Best Managed Listed Company in China – 1 st

– 1 Best CEO in China – 1 st

– 1 Best Investor Relations in China – 1st

The excellent recognitions mark the endorsement by professional investors and investment analysts of China Unicom's continuous enhancement in strategy execution and leading standard in corporate governance in Asia. In particular, the Company actively supported the pandemic prevention and control, firmly implemented the strategy of focus, innovation and cooperation, and accelerated the comprehensive digital transformation. It achieved remarkable results in the network "co-build and co-share", and further unleashed the power of the mixed-ownership reform and continued to make solid strides on high-quality development. China Unicom would like to sincerely thank its investors and the investment community for their kind support and great vote of confidence.

As one of the most authoritative professional magazines in Asia's financial sector, FinanceAsia has organised "Asia's Best Managed Companies Poll" for twenty-one consecutive year. This year, FinanceAsia received votes from numerous professional portfolio managers and investment analysts over the world to solicit their views on Asia's best managed companies based on the criteria including overall management, investor relations, and commitment to environmental, social and governance policies.

