China Telecom's Annual Report Ranked No.7 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide"

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the print and online versions of its 2019 Annual Report "Connecting Infinity, Empowering Future" ranked No.7 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide" (No.1 in Asia Pacific) in LACP 2019 Vision Awards by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP). They also received a number of platinum and gold awards in categories including telecommunications and technology industries, among others. In addition, the Company's print Annual Report has earned gold award in 2020 International ARC Awards.

The creative concept of China Telecom's 2019 Annual Report originates in "impossible figures", with symbolic signs being presented to create a concrete illustration of China Telecom's various unique edges. This symbolizes that in the new 5G era with infinite possibilities, China Telecom will leverage on its superior capabilities to propel innovations and technological advancement, and promote the development and prosperity of the industry and ecosystem. China Telecom strives to maximize the empowerment of 5G so as to create new and diversified applications and services, and continue to create new value for shareholders, customers and the Company.

This year, the LACP 2019 Vision Awards drew nearly 1,000 submissions from a broad range of countries and industries as well as organizations with various scales. The number of submissions was one of the largest ever, and the competition was exceptionally tough.

The International ARC Awards, also branded as the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports" by financial media, is the world's largest and independent international competition honouring excellence in annual reports and corporate communications. The Awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

The above prestigious accolades won by China Telecom's 2019 Annual Report show the global market's recognition of China Telecom's excellent and globally leading performance on corporate governance and disclosure, on both conventional and digital channels. Meanwhile, it also demonstrates that through the theme of "Connecting Infinity, Empowering Future", China Telecom effectively delivered the messages about its operation strategies in the 2019 Annual Report.

