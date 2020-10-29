SMI 9’623 0.1%  SPI 12’036 0.3%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’603 0.4%  Euro 1.0689 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’963 0.0%  Gold 1’879 0.0%  Dollar 0.9110 0.1%  Öl 38.9 -0.3% 
29.10.2020 09:39:00

China Telecom Voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" by Institutional Investor for the Tenth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the 2020 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll organized by Institutional Investor, a highly regarded financial magazine. The Company received this accolade every single year in the poll's ten-year history.

China Telecom Voted as “Most Honored Companies in Asia” by Institutional Investor for the Tenth Consecutive Year

The 2020 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll, organized to recognize top companies and executives in the region, received votes from over 1,900 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and over 600 sell-side analysts. In this poll, the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" out of 1,500 nominated companies that received votes. China Telecom and its key executives also ranked top three in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector:

  • Best CEO – Mr. KE Ruiwen
  • Best CFO – Madam ZHU Min
  • Best IR Team
  • Best IR Program
  • Best ESG

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude towards investors and the investment community for their continuous support and trust.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 473.20
2.23 %
Nestle 104.16
0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 296.25
0.56 %
The Swatch Grp 195.70
0.38 %
Givaudan 3’806.00
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 58.68
-0.51 %
UBS Group 10.53
-0.52 %
Swiss Re 62.54
-0.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 303.40
-1.59 %
CS Group 8.61
-5.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
07:09
Daily Markets: DAX – Langfristiger Kursrückgang? / Nestlé – Hält die Unterstützung bei CHF 102.00?
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen grösstenteils leichter
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus
Nach erstem Börsenjahr: Wie sich die SoftwareONE-Aktie nach dem Börsengang entwickelt hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen größtenteils leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex legt derweil zu. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit