China Telecom Voted as “Most Honored Companies in Asia” by Institutional Investor for the Tenth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the 2020 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll organized by Institutional Investor, a highly regarded financial magazine. The Company received this accolade every single year in the poll's ten-year history.

The 2020 All-Asia-Executive Team Poll, organized to recognize top companies and executives in the region, received votes from over 1,900 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and over 600 sell-side analysts. In this poll, the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" out of 1,500 nominated companies that received votes. China Telecom and its key executives also ranked top three in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector:

Best CEO – Mr. KE Ruiwen

Best CFO – Madam ZHU Min

Best IR Team

Best IR Program

Best ESG

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude towards investors and the investment community for their continuous support and trust.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited