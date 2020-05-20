China Telecom Helps HiPhi 1 of Human Horizons Become World's First 5G Network for Automobile Production

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, a subsidiary brand of Human Horizons, announces that its HiPhi 1 will be the first production car in the world to be equipped with 5G technology from telecommunications company China Telecom. It will be the latest addition to Human Horizons' '3 Smart' strategic blueprint (Smart Vehicle, Smart Transportation and Smart City) for its next generation connected vehicles.

Human Horizons were invited to a cloud-hosted signing ceremony at the IoT Industry Alliance (a subsidiary of China Telecom) press conference, which had the theme of "new IoT infrastructure". Human Horizons and China Telecom will work together to carry out 5G technology research and implementation in the areas of smart cars, smart transportation and smart cities.

HiPhi 1 will introduce the world's first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), which is self-adaptive and learning to create diversified solutions that will enhance the user experience. Its"neural network" consists of 4 "super brain" domain controllers and 6 MPU's, (Micro Processing Unit), connected by 1G Ethernet providing a higher communication rate than traditional CAN networks. The vehicle is able to analyze massive amounts of information and make decisions, utilizing cloud computing with a powerful data analysis engine, to build a truly intelligent and smart vehicle.

HiPhi 1 has outstanding capability to connect between cars, roads and cities. It has more than five hundred sensors, and will be the first production car with a 5G-V2X enabled communication network.

Human Horizons is an innovative technology company committed to future intelligent mobility. Its human oriented '3-Smart' strategy is initiated from human needs and based on human intelligence. The alliance with China Telecom, one of China's three major telecommunication providers, is the first of its kind and aims to further accelerate the commercialization of 5G in the automotive and mobility industries. The world-first 5G in-vehicle mobile network service will be available in HiPhi 1, Human Horizons' first premium all-electric vehicle. HiPhi 1 is now entering a period of acceleration towards final production which is expected to commence production by the end of this year, with official deliveries in 2021.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPHi 1 is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities which will redefine human mobility.

