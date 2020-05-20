20.05.2020 14:38:00

China Telecom Helps HiPhi 1 of Human Horizons Become World's First 5G Network for Automobile Production

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, a subsidiary brand of Human Horizons, announces that its HiPhi 1 will be the first production car in the world to be equipped with 5G technology from telecommunications company China Telecom. It will be the latest addition to Human Horizons' '3 Smart' strategic blueprint (Smart Vehicle, Smart Transportation and Smart City) for its next generation connected vehicles.

Human Horizons Technology R&D Co.,Ltd

Human Horizons were invited to a cloud-hosted signing ceremony at the IoT Industry Alliance (a subsidiary of China Telecom) press conference, which had the theme of "new IoT infrastructure". Human Horizons and China Telecom will work together to carry out 5G technology research and implementation in the areas of smart cars, smart transportation and smart cities.

HiPhi 1 will introduce the world's first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), which is self-adaptive and learning to create diversified solutions that will enhance the user experience. Its"neural network" consists of 4 "super brain" domain controllers and 6 MPU's, (Micro Processing Unit), connected by 1G Ethernet providing a higher communication rate than traditional CAN networks. The vehicle is able to analyze massive amounts of information and make decisions, utilizing cloud computing with a powerful data analysis engine, to build a truly intelligent and smart vehicle.

HiPhi 1 has outstanding capability to connect between cars, roads and cities. It has more than five hundred sensors, and will be the first production car with a 5G-V2X enabled communication network.

Human Horizons is an innovative technology company committed to future intelligent mobility. Its human oriented '3-Smart' strategy is initiated from human needs and based on human intelligence. The alliance with China Telecom, one of China's three major telecommunication providers, is the first of its kind and aims to further accelerate the commercialization of 5G in the automotive and mobility industries. The world-first 5G in-vehicle mobile network service will be available in HiPhi 1, Human Horizons' first premium all-electric vehicle.  HiPhi 1 is now entering a period of acceleration towards final production which is expected to commence production by the end of this year, with official deliveries in 2021.

About the HiPhi Brand
HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPHi 1 is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons
Human Horizons is established on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities which will redefine human mobility.

Media contact:
Cherrie Rao
240137@email4pr.com 
18610735510

Human Horizons Technology R&D Co.,Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-telecom-helps-hiphi-1-of-human-horizons-become-worlds-first-5g-network-for-automobile-production-301062450.html

SOURCE Human Horizons Technology R&D Co.,Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 477.70
2.16 %
Sika 175.20
1.83 %
SGS 2’215.00
1.47 %
Givaudan 3’455.00
1.41 %
Alcon 59.00
0.55 %
CS Group 8.16
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 37.14
-0.85 %
Swiss Life Hldg 319.00
-1.18 %
Swiss Re 61.24
-1.54 %
Zurich Insur Gr 282.80
-1.98 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:13
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10:11
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10:00
Norway"s Krone Tracks Commodity Exports
08:23
SMI bleibt in der Spur
06:00
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – EMA 50 weiter eine massive Hürde / Sonova – An einer Widerstandszone angekommen
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Roche-Aktie unbewegt: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft
Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Sonova-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Sonova spürt zum Ende des Geschäftsjahrs die Corona-Pandemie - Wiederverkauf von eigenen Aktien denkbar
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine Verluste im Handelsverlauf weitgehend wettmachen und zeigt sich nun kaum verändert zum vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Mittwoch sogar zu. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB