DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Tariffs on US$60 Billion Worth of US Imports and the Impact on Taiwan's Telecommunications Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On September 17, 2018, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced that the US would impose tariffs on a list of products imported from China worth US$ 200 billion. On September 18, the Chinese government announced 5%-25% tariffs on US exports to China in response. Both sets of tariffs entered into force on September 24. Although both sides seem to cease the fire, this report analyzes the scope of Chinese countermeasures towards the US and the possible impact on Taiwan's supply chains in the telecommunications sector if the war restarts.



List of Topics

The background of the China-US trade

Impact on telecom industry

Impact on Taiwan's businesses in the United States

businesses in Impact on Taiwan's supply chains

Key Topics Covered:



1. Background



2. Incident Analysis



3. The Impact on the Taiwanese Telecommunications Industry

3.1 Tariff Scope

3.1.1 HS Code 851762

3.1.2 HS Code 851770

3.1.3 HS Code 852691

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Impact on Taiwanese Businesses in the US

3.2.1 Products under HS Codes 851762 and 851770

3.2.2 Navigational Aids under HS Code 852691

3.3 The Impact on Taiwanese Supply Chains



Appendix



List of Tables

China-US Trade Value for Products on the Chinese Tariff List

Chinese Tariff Rates on US Goods by Sub-code

Companies Mentioned



Acelink

Arista

Cisco

Finisar

Garmin

Huawei

Juniper

Nokia

ZT

