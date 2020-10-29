SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’878 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9103 0.1%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
29.10.2020 01:30:09

China Stock Market Tipped To Snap Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,270-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation due to surging coronavirus cases around the world. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the resource stocks were tempered by weakness from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 14.92 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 3,269.24 after trading between 3,238.38 and 3,275.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 15.19 points or 0.68 percent to end at 2,239.11.

Among the actives, Jiangxi Copper soared 4.45 percent, while Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) advanced 0.68 percent, Yanzhou Coal Mining slipped 0.95 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.60 percent, Bank of China sank 0.62 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.56 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.87 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.06 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.84 percent, PetroChina slid 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 0.78 percent, Huaneng Power was down 1.57 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.24 percent, Poly Developments plunged 2.06 percent, China Vanke plummeted 2.00 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened deep in the red on Wednesday and were hammered throughout the day, finishing sharply lower.

The Dow plummeted 943.24 points or 3.43 percent to finish at 26,519.95, while the NASDAQ plunged 426.48 points or 3.73 percent to end at 11,004.87 and the S&P 500 tumbled 119.65 points or 3.53 percent to close at 3,271.03.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued concerns about a recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S. - which has averaged more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week. Twenty-nine states have set new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began in February.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to downplay the pandemic in recent days, accusing the media of focusing too much on the disease ahead of next week's elections.

Lingering uncertainty about a new stimulus bill also weighed on Wall Street, with some analysts suggesting a victory by Joe Biden could make Republicans less likely to approve a new relief package until next year.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a notable increase in crude inventories, and worries about energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for December ended down $2.18 or 5.5 percent at $37.39 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 832.00
-0.36 %
Swisscom 462.90
-0.94 %
Geberit 524.40
-1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 294.60
-2.04 %
Givaudan 3’792.00
-2.29 %
Lonza Grp 556.00
-3.77 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.30
-3.81 %
LafargeHolcim 38.69
-3.88 %
ABB 22.39
-3.99 %
UBS Group 10.59
-4.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.10.20
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
SMI gibt weiter nach
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus
Nach erstem Börsenjahr: Wie sich die SoftwareONE-Aktie nach dem Börsengang entwickelt hat
BASF-Aktie in Rot: BASF rechnet weiter mit Erholung - Kunden agieren aber vorsichtig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich tiefer. Am heimischen Markt wurden Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit