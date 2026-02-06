Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Sika41879292ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BBVA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Sony zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.02.2026 02:01:13

China Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it advanced more than 85 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 4,075-point plateau and it's expected to open to the downside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on disappointing data and continued weakness from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the oil, resource and insurance companies, while the financials offered support and the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index slumped 26.29 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 4,075.92 after trading between 4,048.94 and 4,088.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 34.81 points or 1.30 percent to end at 2,650.65.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.83 percent, while Bank of China advanced 0.93 percent, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.45 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 1.79 percent, Bank of Communications collected 1.35 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.79 percent, Jiangxi Copper cratered 5.10 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 5.95 percent, Yankuang Energy climbed 1.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.54 percent, Huaneng Power shed 0.43 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.32 percent, Gemdale vaulted 1.50 percent, Poly Developments and PetroChina both slipped 0.28 percent and China Vanke fell 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent the entire session in the red, ending near daily lows.

The Dow tumbled 592.58 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 48,908.72, while the NASDAQ sank 363.99 points or 1.59 percent to end at 22,540.59 and the S&P 500 shed 84.32 points or 1.23 percent to close at 6,798.40.

Weakness among tech stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid losses from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Qualcomm (QCOM), which provided disappointing guidance.

Tech stocks have moved sharply lower over the past few sessions amid concerns about valuations and the impact of artificial intelligence.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose much more than expected last week. The Labor Department also said job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in over five years in December.

Crude oil prices plunged on Thursday after weak U.S. jobs data increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $1.87 or 2.87 percent at $63.27 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
05.02.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.02.2026
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
05.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Italien – Die Welt blickt auf Mailand/Netflix – Showdown in Hollywood
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Clariant Aktie News: Clariant zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:09 Machado: Neuwahlen in Venezuela binnen zehn Monaten möglich
22:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten, KI und Krypto verunsichern
22:38 Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Kurs sackt ab
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 350 Kronen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten und KI-Investitionen verunsichern
21:53 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Asundexian senkt Schlaganfallrisiko deutlich - JPM: Daten positiv
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Bayer auf 'Overweight'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Vinci nach starken Jahreszahlen auf 'Outperform'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Enel nach Zahlen auf 'Underperform'
21:45 ROUNDUP 2/Weißes Haus: Verhandlungen mit dem Iran am Freitag