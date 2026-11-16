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16.11.2026 02:03:23

China Stock Market Stock Market Waiting On Data

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, retreating more than 45 points or 1.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,630-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and mostly flat, with a slight downward bias among the technology stocks.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology, mineral and manufacturing sectors were mitigated by support from the finance and communications companies.

For the day, the index shed 21.48 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,634.35 after trading between 3,623.84 and 3,669.44.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower before staging a midday recovery to finish on oppositive sides of the line.

The Dow added 50.45 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 52,347.55, while the NASDAQ slumped 229.83 points or 0.91 percent to end at 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 sank 30.73 points or 0.40 percent to close at 7,561.67.

For the week, the S&P surged 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped 2.1 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks once again weighed on Wall Street, as reflected by the notable decline by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) showed another significant move to the downside following the resignation of Jensen Huang.

The weakness on Wall Street also came as treasury yields extended a recent surge following the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in October - which saw the fastest pace of growth since November 2022.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.

Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, including October numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Production is expected to rise 5.3 percent on year, slowing from 5.5 percent in September. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.8 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to sink 7.0 percent on year after falling 7.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 2.8 percent on year in September, while the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

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US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?

In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’719.07 19.42 SQRBDU
Short 16’022.65 13.90 SYDBKU
Short 16’669.66 8.71 SLB6MU
SMI-Kurs: 15’106.12 13.11.2026 17:30:00
Long 14’437.06 19.30 SGWFBU
Long 14’116.36 13.77 S3BFPU
Long 13’495.65 8.86 SYBVIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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