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13.10.2026 03:03:19

China Stock Market May Remain Rangebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,800-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of key inflation data and hampered by rising crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are likely to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses among the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 16.55 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,797.24 after trading between 3,791.00 and 3,828.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 42.32 points or 1.79 percent to end at 2,327.29.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Monday end remained on oppositive sides of the line throughout the day, ending little changed.

The Dow climbed 195.60 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 51,850.55, while the NASDAQ dropped 120.27 points or 0.44 percent to close at 27,245.90 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.30 points or 0.06 percent to end at 7,807.24.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data on Wednesday.

That data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month, with current forecasts suggesting no change.

Earnings news is also likely to attract attention, as financial giants Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher day on Monday in the wake of fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia's aviation infrastructure by Iran-backed Houthi militants. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery jumped $2.42 or 2.6 percent to $94.27 a barrel.

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Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’440.78 19.70 STB4NU
Short 14’726.14 13.93 STBYEU
Short 15’268.99 8.98 S1BKCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’863.69 12.10.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’310.24 19.98 SOB7MU
Long 13’011.44 13.93 SDFBZU
Long 12’461.14 8.98 SATBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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