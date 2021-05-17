SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0946 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’853 0.5%  Bitcoin 39’981 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9016 0.0%  Öl 68.5 -0.6% 
China Sport Show Disclose the New Trend of Fitness, Made-in-China.com to Hold On-site Live Streams

NANJING, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, on 19th May, the 2021 China Sport Show will open in Shanghai. China Sport Show is the biggest and most authoritative sporting goods show in the Asia Pacific region and it will gather together 1,500 exhibitors with 3,000 brands the four-day gala. It covers dozens of categories like household fitness equipment, fitness accessories, outdoor sports and etc. This year, the fitness equipment area is still the "main character" which occupies more than 80,000 square meter. According to the introduction from manager of China Sport Show, Xie Kun, "The growth of household fitness is still significant and keeps the growth rate at around 30% which is as same as last years'. This means the market of household fitness is still existing."

China Sport Show is cohosted with Made-in-China.com

In this year's China Sport Show, Made-in-China.com will hold on-site live streams and provide free customized expo services for buyers. The on-site live streams are a very popular tool for suppliers to show their products and a good way for suppliers and buyers interact across the impassable distance. All the suppliers which display together with Made-in-China.com on the show or only present their products on the customized show zone on Made-in-China.com can all do the live show.

While for the customized expo services, these are based on the buyers' need and consisted of two parts: Match & Meet and VIP Consulting. In the Match & Meet part, Made-in-China.com can match buyers with attendee exhibitors from this show and will significantly increase your efficiency of your visiting. In the VIP Consulting, there are professional consultants online all the time. You can ask anything about the industry, exhibition, or products made in China. Nevertheless, Made-in-China.com will invite experts to collect information on site and look for answers on your behalf.

Besides these, Made-in-China.com will also bring some excellent products from superior suppliers to the sport show, such as the spinning bike, multi-functional trainer smith machine, seated chest press and etc. These products either have world-top manufacturing crafts or patented technologies. Click here to the show directly: https://www.made-in-china.com/special/activity/ChinaSportShow?utm_source=thirdparty&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=2021ChinaSportShow

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-sport-show-disclose-the-new-trend-of-fitness-made-in-chinacom-to-hold-on-site-live-streams-301292291.html

SOURCE Made-in-China.com

