05.11.2019 19:45:00
China Smart Elevator Market Report 2020-2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Elevator Market, By Component (Control Systems and Communication Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Others), By Service, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese Smart Elevator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% until 2024
The major factors that are driving the market are growing need for integrated security, energy efficient, wireless technology and safety systems coupled with decreasing operational cost.
Moreover, in 2018, services segment dominated the country's smart elevator market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. Based on region, East China provinces region is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to government initiatives to further push smart, zero energy and faster elevators.
Some of the leading players in the Chinese Smart Elevator Market are Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry, Canny Elevator, SJEC Corporation, Hitachi Elevator (China), Kone Corporation, Fujitec, thyssenkrupp, Schindler, Otis Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. China Smart Elevator Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Control Systems (Security Control System; Elevator Control System; Access Control system); Communication Systems)
5.2.2. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)
5.2.3. By Service (New Installation; Modernization; Maintenance)
5.2.4. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. China Control Systems Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)
7. China Communication Systems Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. China Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles (List of Partial Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Shanghai Hyundai Elevator Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
13.2.2. Hitachi China, Ltd.
13.2.3. Schindler Group
13.2.4. OTIS Elevator Company
13.2.5. Toshiba Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.
13.2.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.2.7. Fujitec Co., Ltd.
13.2.8. ThyssenKrupp (China) Ltd.
13.2.9. Kone Corp.
13.2.10. Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.
14. Strategic Recommendation
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
