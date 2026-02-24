Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.02.2026 02:01:16

China Shares Expected To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Lunar New Year break, the China stock market had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 4,080-point plateau and it's likely to open to the downside again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The SCI finished sharply lower on Feb. 13 following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies. For the day, the index stumbled 51.95 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 4,082.07 after trading between 4,079.77 and 4,123.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 28.54 points or 1.05 percent to end at 2,680.39. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.97 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.56 percent, Agricultural Bank of China retreated 1.51 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.72 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.19 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.64 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 2.76 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 3.94 percent, Yankuang Energy slumped 0.91 percent, PetroChina plummeted 4.53 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) crashed 3.48 percent, China Shenhua Energy stumbled 2.61 percent, Gemdale declined 1.49 percent, Poly Developments contracted 1.03 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.02 percent and Huaneng Power was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened lower and remained in the red throughout the session, ending near daily lows.

The Dow plummeted 821.91 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 48,804.06, while the NASDAQ tumbled 258.79 points or 1.13 percent to close at 22,627.27 and the S&P 500 dropped 71.76 points or 1.04 percent to end at 6,837.75.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed trade uncertainty following the Supreme Court's decision last Friday striking down most of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

Meanwhile, the European Commission issued a statement requesting "full clarity" on the steps the U.S. intends to take following the Supreme Court decision.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a nosedive by shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) after Anthropic's Claude announced COBOL capabilities. COBOL is a programming language used widely in business data processing, which is a core business for IBM.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Monday as demand concerns reappeared following the uncertainty generated by the tariff issues. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slipped $0.10 or 0.15 percent to $66.38 per barrel.

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Inside Trading & Investment

23.02.26 Renditechancen in Zukunftsbranchen: Step-Down Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertibles auf innovative US-Aktien
23.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Marktumfeld voller Gegensätze
23.02.26 Marktüberblick: Gold hui – Bitcoin pfui
23.02.26 Erhobenen Hauptes ins Wochenende
19.02.26 Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
19.02.26 Julius Bär: 17.09% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, VAT Group AG
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
