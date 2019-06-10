China (Shanghai) International Boat Show, along with Shanghai Lifestyle Show, is taking place in less than two weeks

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS), co-organized by China Boat Industry & Trade Association, Shanghai Association of Shipbuilding Industry, UBM Sinoexpo and Shanghai Science & Technology Communication Center, will be held from June 20th to 23rd, 2019 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The show will display 100+ boats and yachts, boat equipment and accessories, clubs and relevant services, and other boating related products.

Derived from China Boat Show, the Shanghai Lifestyle Show will run concurrently and be co-located with CIBS. The Lifestyle Show has 7 sectors/sub-events: watersports, lure fishing, RV camping, themed travel, parent-child recreation, elite life, and health & wellness. The exhibition will overthrow the traditional exhibiting mode, and present exhibits in multiple dimensions.

Take water as the core, reconstruct the developing strategy

CIBS is the industry's witness, leader and innovator throughout the ups and downs of the industry. It takes promoting the development of and implementing the transformation of the industry as its own responsibility. In recent years, CIBS has constantly introduced small and medium-sized yachts and sailing boats to the China market and paid more attention to light paddle products so as to bring boating fun to a wider audience.

After twenty-three years of hard work, CIBS has been continuously exploring and pursuing the development of water industry while adhering to the initial heart, upgrading to a larger territory. Shanghai Lifestyle Show was officially launched in 2018. It is a show that truly centers on aquatic leisure and integrates global cross-industry quality resources. Containing 7 sectors, the Lifestyle Show aims to present high-quality and diverse lifestyles to Chinese consumers.

Take water as the media, reconstruct the layout of aquatic sports.

It is worth mentioning that the Shanghai Water Sports Show, a sub-event under the Lifestyle Show, is a high-level and professional water exhibition in China. This year's Water Carnival area is dedicated to creating a 300-square-meter indoor large pool, swimming pool experience, star interaction, and waterfront activities with all-around upgrades.

In addition, the exhibition is not only limited to indoor water sports, but also extends the perspective to a wider outdoor area. UBM Sinoexpo and the Qingpu District Government plan to carry out the "Yangtze River Water Culture Festival", which will show the world the local unique waterfront landscape and their profound ancient town culture.

The lure fishing movement, which has been popular in Europe and the United States, has gradually gained attention in China recently. The Lure Fishing Show 2019, a sub-event of the Lifestyle Show, has shown a multiplier growth in the scale and number of activities, adding more lure fishing and water sports experience. What's more, lure fishing products recommendation, photography, coaching, and collection display will be brought to all the visitors by lure fishing influencers.

Besides, a new sub-event, the Hunting Show, under the Lifestyle Show will be launched for the first time in June. It focuses on safari hunting products and equipment recommendations to safari fans.

CIBS continues to provide the platform for exchanges and trades for exhibitors home and abroad. The show is committed to introducing a fashionable and leisure lifestyle, and consequently driving the development of tourism, hotels, and other industries around the city, and then backing the cross-strait economy.

For more information, please visit the show website http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/Home, or the registration link https://sinoexpo.ubmonlinereg.com.cn/Registration/Default.aspx?fid=865&lang=en&source=ENPRN0606 to sign up for visit!

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190610/2491454-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190610/2491454-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190610/2491454-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190610/2491454-1-d

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo