China Retail Trade Fair will be held in Shanghai in November, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd China Retail Trade Fair (CHINASHOP) will be held at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on November 19-21st , 2020.

CHINASHOP (www.chinashop.cc) is organized by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA). After 21 years' development and innovation, CHINASHOP has become the largest retail exhibition in Asia currently. The show area of CHINASHOP 2020 will be reached to 100,000 sqm, and it will attract approximately 900 exhibitors and over 70,000 professional visitors.

China Retail Industry Convention, which is also organized by CCFA, will be held at the same time in the same location. Parallel forums will be held in CHINASHOP exhibition site.

As a crucial part of the Yangtze River Delta, Shanghai has powerful retail ability, exoteric and flexible policy and unlimited innovation capacity, and therefore it became the best choice for CHINASHOP 2020.

This year's CHINASHOP will invite China top 100 chain store brands, excellent equipment enterprises, leading IT technology companies, well-known FMCG companies, OEM processing companies, foreign trade commodities and local specialty products companies to participate in the exhibition, and many retail brands around the world will be invited to gather in Shanghai.

CHINASHOP provides comprehensive sales channels for retail industry, local retailers participate in the grand event every year. International dealers can interact directly with supermarkets or mass merchandisers here. CHINASHOP also brings a great number of retail suppliers together, which can provide inexpensive and high-quality equipment for oversea buyers. It can help those buyers to realize the dream of purchasing and trading globally.

Well-known retail companies such as Hema and RT-Mart, as well as many of top chain stores have confirmed to participate in CHINASHOP. CHINASHOP will also invite many convenience store brands and excellent shopping centers.

CHINASHOP will set up a special area for selected products of the China International Import Expo during November 19-21, to concentrated exhibit selecting imported products. Help foreign companies to find procurement channels, and offer China retail companies with more high-quality products.

At the same time, in order to give a better experience to visitors and exhibitors, CHINASHOP will offer various services, forums, conventions and salons. CHINASHOP hopes to satisfy all retailers and retail enterprises. CHINASHOP sincerely invite and warmly welcome all retail enterprises from all over the world to join the biggest retail event in China.

SOURCE CHINASHOP