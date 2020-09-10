+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
10.09.2020 05:34:00

China Renaissance Closes Huaxing Growth Capital USD Fund III

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance" or the "Company", stock code: 1911.HK) announced today the final closing of Huaxing Growth Capital's USD Fund III with more than US$600 million in committed capital, backed by top-tier global institutional and individual investors from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including sovereign wealth funds, commercial banks, fund of funds and family offices.

The close of the USD Fund III marks another fundraising milestone for Huaxing Growth Capital following the close of the RMB Fund III which raised over RMB6.5 billion last year. To date, China Renaissance's private equity funds have approximately RMB40 billion of assets under management ("AUM") in total.

After the final close of USD Fund III, Huaxing Growth Capital's single investment size can be up to US$50 million. The Fund will continue to focus on New Economy growth-stage companies that are benefitting from the structural evolution of technological innovations, consumption upgrade and industrial transformation.

Fan BAO, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Huaxing Growth Capital, said, "I would like to extend my appreciation to our global LPs. Thanks to their unwavering support and trust, we were able to close our third USD fund during a period of mounting geopolitical uncertainties and a global pandemic. Our world-class information system and in-depth industry research capabilities are the foundation of our successful investment management business. Over the past seven years, China Renaissance has invested in over 100 New Economy entrepreneurs and home-grown champions, and helped more than 30 of these companies go public in China and international markets. China's structural changes continue to create significant new investment opportunities. As we deploy our capital, we will adhere to our proven investment philosophy of bringing value to our portfolio companies and delivering strong returns to our investors."

John Hsin, Managing Partner of Huaxing Growth Capital, said: "In spite of the persisting global pandemic, China's economy – especially the New Economy sectors – have outperformed the global market, demonstrating resilience and huge potential with exceptional growth.  China has become the world's largest single market of Internet-related industries where innovative companies are increasingly favored by global investors. China's New Economy sectors are still at an early stage of development. We will continue to broaden our global perspectives and strengthen our capabilities to provide full-cycle financial services to the best entrepreneurs."

China Renaissance launched its investment management business in 2013, and currently manages Huaxing Growth Capital and Huaxing Healthcare Capital. As of June 30, 2020, China Renaissance's private equity funds had an average multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") of 2.5x and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 33%. 

Huaxing Growth Capital manages a total of six private equity funds, namely USD Fund I, USD Fund II, USD Fund III, RMB Fund I, RMB Fund II and RMB Fund III. Huaxing Growth Capital's portfolio companies include Meituan Dianping, Didi Chuxing, WuXi AppTec, MiningLamp Technology and Medlinker.  

Despite the challenging market conditions in 2020, China Renaissance has invested in a number of leading companies across various flourishing sectors, such as eRoad Software, Xingsheng Youxuan, MGI Tech (Huada Zhizao), HiRain Technologies and Insgeek. In addition, a number of China Renaissance's portfolio companies have successfully listed in the public markets this year, including Li Auto, Beike Zhaofang and Dada Group.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-renaissance-closes-huaxing-growth-capital-usd-fund-iii-301127086.html

SOURCE CHINA RENAISSANCE (HONG KONG)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.40
4.14 %
Givaudan 3’955.00
2.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.50
2.37 %
CS Group 9.91
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.30
2.08 %
Novartis 81.12
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 548.60
0.85 %
Alcon 51.16
0.59 %
The Swatch Grp 203.50
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 61.44
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.09.20
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zündet Kursrakete
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich
Meilenstein für Tether: Bitcoin und PayPal in einem bestimmten Punkt überholt
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU will sich über 200 Millionen Impfstoffdosen sichern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt herrschte zur Wochenmitte Optimismus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB