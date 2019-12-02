02.12.2019 15:15:00

China Online Education Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 9, 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 9, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 9, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 9, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

1-866-264-5888

International:

1-412-317-5226

Mainland China Toll:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 16, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10137279

Upcoming Investor Events

After our Q3 earnings release, we plan to host investor events in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events.

  • Beijing investor event will be held at 51Talk, 6th Floor Deshi Building North, Shangdi East Road, Haidian District, Beijing, on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 am (Beijing time)
  • Shanghai investor event will be held at 51Talk, No.1 building Huaxin Center, Guilin Road, Xuhui District. Shanghai City, on December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am (Beijing time)
  • Hong Kong NDR, December 12 - December 13, 2019, in Hong Kong

For registration and additional information, please contact us at ir@51talk.com, or 51talk@tpg-ir.com.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Online Education Group
Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8342-6262
ir@51talk.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
+86 (10) 6508-0677
+1-212-481-2050
51talk@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-monday-december-9-2019-300967346.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group

