|
02.12.2019 15:15:00
China Online Education Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 9, 2019
BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 9, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 9, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 9, 2019).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States Toll:
1-866-264-5888
International:
1-412-317-5226
Mainland China Toll:
400-120-1203
Hong Kong Toll:
800-905-945
Hong Kong-Local Toll:
852-3018-4992
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 16, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States Toll:
1-877-344-7529
International Toll:
1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
10137279
Upcoming Investor Events
After our Q3 earnings release, we plan to host investor events in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events.
- Beijing investor event will be held at 51Talk, 6th Floor Deshi Building North, Shangdi East Road, Haidian District, Beijing, on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 am (Beijing time)
- Shanghai investor event will be held at 51Talk, No.1 building Huaxin Center, Guilin Road, Xuhui District. Shanghai City, on December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am (Beijing time)
- Hong Kong NDR, December 12 - December 13, 2019, in Hong Kong
For registration and additional information, please contact us at ir@51talk.com, or 51talk@tpg-ir.com.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.
For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
China Online Education Group
Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8342-6262
ir@51talk.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
+86 (10) 6508-0677
+1-212-481-2050
51talk@tpg-ir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-monday-december-9-2019-300967346.html
SOURCE China Online Education Group
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow fester erwartet -- SMI dreht nach Rekordhoch ins Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Trump-Tweet belastet: Die US-Börsen dürften solide in den Dezember starten. Der heimische Markt kann am Montag seine anfänglichen Zuwächse nicht verteidigen. Auch der DAX rutscht ins Minus. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}