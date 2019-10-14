China Mobile Hong Kong Wins Bid for 3.5GHz Spectrum

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong announces that the company successfully bid for 60MHz bandwidth 3.5GHz bands at HK$0.3 billion today. The spectrum will be assigned from 1 April, 2020 and valid for 15 years. The 3.5GHz spectrum is of the mid frequency bands that will serve as the major role to provide 5G network across Hong Kong, fostering the development of Hong Kong into a smart city.

"We are very excited about the successful bid for the 3.5GHz spectrum, which proves the determination of China Mobile Hong Kong to provide a prestigious mobile experience to our customers. We took the lead back in November 2018 by installing 3.5GHz 5G commercial cell sites at Mongkok Flagship Store. A series of testing was carried out and satisfactory results were achieved in mobile network speed test and coverage performance. We went from strength to strength in May by connecting a 5G phone to the 3.5GHz 5G network in the store and successfully made the first 5G local and international voice and video calls. Browsing the Internet with mobile data was also smooth. 3.5GHz 5G cell sites were then installed in Mongkok, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui Flagship Stores. With all these achievements, China Mobile Hong Kong has full confidence to utilise the 3.5GHz spectrum, building a territory-wide 5G network coverage in Hong Kong," said Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong.

China Mobile Hong Kong will continue to foster 5G development and contribute to Hong Kong's stride towards a smart city.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G network, combining with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2017, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

