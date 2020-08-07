China Medical Robots Market 2020-2026: Demand Soars Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Medical Robot Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the following:

Development environment for China medical robot industry (global market, economic environment and policy climate);

Development of China medical robot industry (status quo, market size, market structure, competitive landscape, market segments and development trends);

Global and Chinese companies (operation and medical robot business).

Medical robot is the most promising segment of service robot market. By one estimate, globally 7,200 units of medical robots were sold and valued at $2.58 billion in 2019, compared with 5,100 units (up by 50% YoY) in 2018.



Medical robot grows fastest in the US. As of March 31, 2020, Intuitive Surgical has installed 5,669 units of Da Vinci surgical system in all worldwide, including 3,581 units in the US, or 63.2% of the total.



China's intelligent medical robot industry started later than its foreign peers. In current stage, the whole industry is in a transitional phase from research and development and clinical trials to commercialization and mass production. In 2019, China's medical robot market was worth $620 million.



Rehabilitation robot has been the largest segment in China's medical robot market thanks to a combination of positive factors such as broad application and favorable policies, sweeping 42.9% of the market in 2019. Surgical robot makes slow progress in promotion and holds a small share due to high application cost, albeit an upsurge at the early stage.



Of the nearly 100 medical robot companies in China, most are still in infancy. The rosy prospect of medical robot fuels investment enthusiasm. From the financing cases in recent years, it can be seen that companies with clear timetable of product launch or certified by the CFDA, are favored by capital. Players such as Remebot, HOZ Medical, Scream Intelligent Technology, Taimi Robotics Technology, Borns Medical Robotics, Ankon Technologies and Tinavi Medical Technologies even raised more than RMB100 million in their funding rounds.



In the Chinese medical robot market, the ever deeper university-industry-research cooperation stimulates the industry. Companies of industrial robots and medical devices branch out to the intelligent medical robot field progressively with many years of technical expertise, and has collaborations with domestic research institutes at multiple levels; research institutes otherwise market their research results by incubating companies.



Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic props up demand for medical robots. During the time, hospitals as the battlefront used intelligent medical robots for guide, disinfection and sterilization.



In future, population aging and other factors will animate China's medical robot market which will be worth $2.49 billion in 2026.



Key Topics Covered



1. Medical Robotics

1.1 Definition

1.1.1 Robotics

1.1.2 Medical Robot

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Operation Environment of Medical Robot in China

2.1 Global Market

2.1.1 Status Quo

2.1.2 Competition Pattern

2.2 Economic Environment

2.3 Policies



3. Medical Robot in China

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Structure

3.4 Competition Pattern

3.5 Market Segments

3.5.1 Rehabilitation Medical Robot

3.5.2 Surgical Robotics

3.5.3 Orthopedic Surgery Robotics

3.5.4 Pharmacy Robotics

3.6 Development Trends

3.6.1 Industry-University-Research Collaboration Brings Life to Development

3.6.2 The Demand for Medical Robot Soars amid COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6.3 VC Investments Facilitates the Medical Robot Industry

3.6.4 Medical Robot Finds Ever More Clinical Application

3.6.5 Novel Robotics Springs up like Single Port Access Surgery Robot, Nanostructure Target Robot, and Flexible Robot

3.6.6 Regulation on Products Gets Tightened



4. Major Medical Robot Companies Worldwide

4.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation

4.1.3 Revenue Structure

4.1.4 Gross Margin

4.1.5 R&D Cost

4.1.6 Development in China

4.2 Stryker Corporation

4.3 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

4.4 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

4.5 Rex Bionics PLC

4.6 Mazor Robotics Ltd.

4.7 Johnson & Johnson

4.8 Avatera Medical

4.9 CMR Surgical

4.10 MedRobotics Corp.

4.11 Medtronic

4.12 Meerecompany

4.13 Titan Medical

4.14 TransEnterix



5. Major Medical Robot Enterprises in China

5.1 Shenyang SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Gross Margin

5.1.5 Medical Robot Business

5.1.6 Development Prospect & Forecast

5.2 Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co. Ltd.

5.3 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

5.4 Truking Technology Limited

5.5 Chongqing Dima Industry Co. Ltd.

5.6 Jinho Robot (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

5.7 Shenzhen Mai Kangxin Medical Co. Ltd.

5.8 Henan Huibo Shenfang Intelligent Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd.

5.9 TINAVI Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.10 Harbin Boshi Automation Co. Ltd.

5.11 Remebot

5.12 Smart Robot Technology Group Co. Ltd.

5.13 Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd

5.14 Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

5.15 ANKON Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.16 Shenzhen Weibond Technology Co. Ltd.

5.17 Shenzhen Sanggu Medical Robot Co. Ltd.

5.18 Wuxi Anzhizhuo Medical Robot Co. Ltd.



