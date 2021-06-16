SMI 11’982 0.5%  SPI 15’374 0.4%  Dow 34’227 -0.2%  DAX 15’711 -0.1%  Euro 1.0892 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’860 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’029 -3.1%  Dollar 0.8991 0.1%  Öl 74.4 0.2% 

16.06.2021

China Matters Characterizes the Country's First National Urban Wetland

BEIJING, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the city of Hangzhou, you might think of the West Lake in the first place as its landmark. However, right beside the Lake lies another valuable ecological resort.

Xixi National Wetland Park, situated in western Hangzhou and about 5 km from the West Lake, is a rare urban wetland. The entire park covers an area of about 11.5 square kilometers, 70% of which is water area. Six rivers thread through the park, while countless streams crisscross the scene.

It is now the first and only national wetland park in China combining urban life, farming and culture. Nurtured by Xixi Town built more than 1,100 years ago, Xixi Wetland has become a cradle of fishing, bamboo and tea culture. Thanks to the wisdom and efforts of traditional craftsmen living in the town, the wetland fosters a bunch of intangible cultural heritage items. 

In Xixi National Wetland Park, Josh meets a craftswoman who has been devoted to making bamboo basket for over 40 years and learns the basic skills of basket making.

He also talks to a leading researcher in the wetland and understands more of how the wetland was transformed from a marsh into an ecological park. The video is filmed and produced by China Matters.  

Contact: Zhong Lei
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail：ervinz@cnmatters.com 
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/2G5HB4GrFJ4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

China Matters logo

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-matters-characterizes-the-countrys-first-national-urban-wetland-301313962.html

SOURCE China Matters

﻿

