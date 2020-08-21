China Maternal and Infant Digital Innovation Summit 2020 Will be Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G era is coming up, the "home economy" continues to grow. What is leading the transformation of China 's maternal and infant consumer market? The epidemic is now forcing brands to move to the online battlefield. Online live streaming, influencer marketing of shopping guider has achieved a breakthrough. The "cloud economy" is an emergency or a new ignition point? Under the huge uncertainty of 2020, how can maternal and infant brands strengthen their digital capabilities and achieve qualitative growth?

The conference will focus on the hot topics such as social e-commerce, social fission, IP cross-border, KOL, short video, product recommendation, maternal and infant new retail, and discuss the best practice cases of maternal and infant digital marketing and e-commerce development in China with the domestic and foreign platform vendors, consulting companies, brand businesses, retailers and technical service providers, in order to promote the brand business to grasp the stock market and increment market in China.

The summit will take place both ONLINE and in-person. Join hands with 40+ industry experts to create an ideological feast for you through theme sharing, Q&A and group discussion. Participants will get market intelligence, case sharing and enterprise solutions from leading enterprises in the industry. This is not only a business training opportunity, but also serve as a platform for high-end people to help everyone seize the opportunity and negotiate and cooperate together.

Highlights:

"Cloud Economy" Fuels Maternal-Infant O2O Retail Scenario Reformt

Mini Program Driven Maternal and Infant Brand "Online Outbreak

KOL Content Seeding Empowers the Maternal and Infant Brands to Optimize Marketing Efficiency

to Optimize Marketing Efficiency Maternal and Infant Brand Omni -link Content Marketing-Case Study

-link Content Marketing-Case Study Paper Diaper + IP Cross-border Integration, Create Hot Products

Character + Scene , Building Exclusive IP for the Maternal and Infant Brand

Big Data Decision Making Drives the New Growth of Maternal and Infant

Use Data to Balance the Return on Investment of Social Media Marketing

How does the Maternal and Infant Brand Realize Closed-loop Marketing with High Efficiency

JD. com Maternal and Infant Omni -channel Marketing Innovation Case Sharing and Interactive Experience

Time:Sep. 23-24

Venue: Shanghai, China

Organizer: ECV International

We will provide:

Simultaneous interpretation device for 2-day conference

Brochure, recording materials

five-star buffet lunch coupons, tea breaks and all refreshments

More details, please visit our official website: http://www.ecvinternational.com/ChinaMaternal&InfantDigitalInnovation2020/cn.html

About ECV International:

ECV International is a leading organizer and contractor of high-end international business events in Asia, with nearly 200 professionals in industrial research and event planning & execution. Every year, we hold around 40 high-level international summits involved in the fields of vehicle, retail, textile, footwear, IoT, New Science & Technology industry, etc.

We have served more than half of the Fortune 2,000 companies, and every year more than 6,000 delegates from multinational enterprises, specialized organizations and creative companies take part in our events, i.e. Daimler, GE, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Alibaba, ABB, etc.

Our mission is to provide professional services to connect and inform the stakeholders who would be able to shape the industry landscape in the future and to create more value for our clientele through our efforts to help them seize opportunities, meet challenges and achieve sustainable development on a global basis.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200820/2892063-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200820/2892063-1-b

SOURCE 上海希为