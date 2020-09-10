10.09.2020 19:15:00

China Market for Skimmed Milk Powder 2020 - Insights into Export Pricing Strategies, Export Dynamics and Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Skimmed Milk Powder Monthly Import/Export Monitoring Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Skimmed Milk Powder Monthly Export Monitoring analysis is based on the original complete China Customs transaction records. The analyst conducts a series of research & analysis to locate the target commodity's transaction records, as well as it's manufacturers the export specifications. From this analysis you can see that the analyst uses 4 sheets to present analysis & comparison from different dimensions to help you monitor the target commodity's export pricing strategy, the exporters' export dynamics and the export trend, which also can help you get to know your potential competitors'/clients' & partners' business movements in real time, as well as to help you adjust your market strategies & business strategies at any time, to assist you to do the first strike by facing the changing market.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis sheet:

Detailed records for Skimmed Milk Powder exports in China on a monthly basis (data information covers product name; product specification; manufacturer name; trade mode; exporter name; export destination; export unit price; export quantity; export value etc.)

Product Specification sheet:

Pivot Tables to summarize & display each product content's export situation in the current month

Exporter sheet:

Pivot Tables to summarize & display each exporter's export situation for the target product in the current month

Export Destination sheet:

Pivot Tables to summarize & display the target product's export situation by destination country in the current month

For more information about this newsletter visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kapb1

