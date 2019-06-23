23.06.2019 17:00:00

China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2019 is Held

GUANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2019 (CIEF), under the theme of "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a New Era and Sharing a New Future" held in Guangzhou from June 21 to 23. The Fair is sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and International Data Group.

This year's CIEF sets up over 20 exhibition areas (special zones) including international group, innovation leadership, and artificial intelligence, exhibiting upwards of 1,200 projects for innovative and entrepreneurial achievements. More than 150 foreign technology companies, innovation carriers, technology associations, and research institutions from over 20 countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, South Korea, Australia, Germany, and France organized 250 projects.

Over 20 special events such as road show promotion and forum salon will be held. At the launching event, 10 projects of innovative and entrepreneurial achievements have been implemented or intention of transaction has been signed.

UK-China University Consortium on Engineering Education and Research is the first university alliance on engineering education and research jointly built by China and the United Kingdom. Founded in May 2017, the Consortium was initiated by Southeast University and Queen's University of Belfast, UK. It comprises nine Chinese universities famous for engineering disciplines and six British universities under the Russell Group. The number of British universities was expanded to nine. As a key partner of this year's Fair, UK-China University Consortium on Engineering Education and Research will stage a host of exciting and diverse events to promote school-enterprise cooperation and application of results.

Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Group of China Association for Science and Technology, said that CIEF has increasingly become a hub for international science and technology innovation, and has been gaining influence. China Association for Science and Technology will channel more information on technical achievements and association's resources into CIEF, and support the Guangzhou Municipal Government to make CIEF an important innovation and entrepreneurship brand for talents, projects and capital.

CIEF is a key international, professional and market-oriented platform for trading in innovation and entrepreneurship achievements. It has been held in Guangzhou for 4 times and 165 science and technology projects have been implemented, with a total investment of RMB 13 billion. Following the spirit of the key speech by General Secretary Xi Jinping and important instructions for Guangdong, Guangzhou fully carries out the innovation-driven development strategy, strives for the best, and creates a world-class innovation and entrepreneurial climate. More innovative and entrepreneurial teams and scientific and technological innovation talents fulfill their dreams in CIEF, and work together to build a platform of technology, a platform of innovation and a platform of opportunity.

The world today is undergoing major changes unprecedented in the past century. Innovation is not only an important indicator for gauging the core competitiveness of a university, but also a supporting factor for building an innovative country.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-fair-2019-is-held-300873145.html

SOURCE IDG China

