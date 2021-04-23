 China Household Care Market 2021-2025 - Growing Preference of Personalized Soaps / High Competitive Pressure / High Demand for Premium Products | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
23.04.2021 01:00:00

China Household Care Market 2021-2025 - Growing Preference of Personalized Soaps / High Competitive Pressure / High Demand for Premium Products

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Household Care Market (Fabric Care, Home Care & Personal Hygiene): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's household care market is forecasted to reach US$26.9 billion in 2025, representing growth at a CAGR of 8.4% for the period spanning from 2021-2025.

The factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing personal disposable income, improvement in consumer confidence, changing lifestyle habits and growing preference of personalized soaps are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure, retail consolidations and quality control. Few notable trends include high demand for premium products and technological innovations. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has raised the demand of household care products.

Household care products (fabric care, home care and personal hygiene) includes wide range of consumer goods (air care, dishwashing, bleach, insecticides, laundry care, surface care, toilet care, clothes detergents & soaps) which are used by users at home on daily basis. Among them, personal hygiene products (liquid soap and bar soap) are becoming popular necessities for consumers due to increase in healthcare awareness.

The market is growing due to increasing number of fabric care distribution channels in urban cities, improving consumer confidence among population, accelerating household consumption expenditure and growing personal care market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited
  • Vinda International
  • Hengan International Group Company Limited
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Unilever Plc

Report Highlights

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Increasing Personal Disposable Income
  • Improvement in Consumer Confidence
  • Changing Lifestyle Habits
  • Growing Preference of Personalized Soaps

Key Trends and Developments

  • High Demand for Premium Products
  • Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • High Competitive Pressure
  • Retail Consolidations
  • Quality Control

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China household care market, segmented into fabric care (bar laundry detergent, liquid laundry detergent & bar laundry detergent), home care (kitchen care, general home care & toilet care) and personal hygiene (liquid soap & bar soap).
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.
  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited, Vinda International, Hengan International Group Company Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever Plc) are also presented in detail.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4sqlp

