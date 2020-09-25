China Green Companies Summit 2020 to be Held in Hainan with Star-studded Entrepreneurs including Jack Ma and Lei Jun

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Green Companies Summit 2020 is set to open in Haikou, Hainan Province from September 28 through 30, 2020.

Supported by the People's Government of Hainan Province, hosted by the China Entrepreneur Club and co-hosted by the Haikou Municipal People's Government and the (Haikou) Green Enterprise Development Research Institute, the Summit will focus on the theme of "Business Growth in the Digital Age".

Over 1,000 domestic and foreign business leaders including Jack Ma, Wang Yusuo, Frank Ning, Guo Guangchang, Ma Weihua and Lei Jun, will attend the Summit along with top government officials, academic experts, NGO representatives and key media outlets, to discuss the core topics of digital development and future business trends.

The Summit will concentrate on issues such as the energy ecosystem, big-data-based healthcare ecosystem, real estate ecosystem, digital strategy, new infrastructure, venture investment, organizational innovation and the R&D management. Epidemic-related topics will also be discussed, including global economic cooperation and supply chains, the impact of the epidemic on industrial patterns and technical trends, efficiency of public welfare, and others.

Meanwhile, 2020 marks the opening year for the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) which will create huge opportunities for business development. The Summit will not only recommend opportunities for development in Hainan to entrepreneurs, but also focus on the advantages and benefits of Hainan's regional economy.

The Perfect Timing to Focus on Hainan

The CPC Central Committee and the State Council have released the Master Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port (the Plan) on June 1. According to the Plan, Hainan FTP will cover the whole of Hainan Island, with the aim to initially establish an FTP policy system focused on freedom and facilitation of trade and investment by 2025. The FTP will become a new focal point for the open economy of China by 2035, and then develop into a high-level FTP of global influence by the middle of this century.

In fact, Hainan has drawn worldwide attention since the State Council officially approved the establishment of China (Hainan) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2018. Hainan has attracted nearly 100,000 talented individuals for investment and development, doubled foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in actual use for two consecutive years and brought in 30 of the Fortune Global 500 enterprises. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 110 foreign-funded enterprises were established in Hainan in the first four months of 2020, and Hainan's actual foreign capital investment was up 252.33% year on year.

The Plan also offers institutional designs in 11 aspects including freedom and facilitation of trade, investment, cross-border capital flow, and personnel entry and exit. It is the perfect timing for entrepreneurs to shift their focus to Hainan. As the opening year for the development of Hainan FTP, 2020 is a window of opportunity for development in Hainan.

Hainan Province has also proposed to pool its resources in developing 12 key industries. Hainan is now stepping up infrastructural construction all round. The People's Government of Hainan Province has inked strategic agreements with enterprises including China Mobile, Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent to cooperate in fields such as the digital economy, smart services, information smart islands and e-commerce. Hainan is expected to be the first in China to achieve province-wide full digitalization.

As an economic and social trend, digitalization will promote the comprehensive advancement of businesses. The digitalization of many enterprises has entered the stage of deep integration into virtually every business activity, which calls for even greater communication and coordination between companies. In this regard, this is the perfect timing for Hainan to host this Summit under the theme of "Business Growth in the Digital Age".

The Summit will include a focus forum—"Sharing New Opportunities of the Free Trade Port", and organize visits to industrial parks in Haikou, to provide a comprehensive introduction about Hainan and recommend opportunities for development in Hainan to entrepreneurs.

This annual conference will be live-streamed and shared on over ten platforms of mainstream media.

The China Entrepreneur Club is the premier business leader platform in China. Established by 31 of China's most influential entrepreneurs, economists and diplomats in 2006, the CEC is a hub for Chinese entrepreneurial exchange, cooperation, and international collaboration. As a private non-profit organization, the CEC is committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and business integrity while paving the future of sustainable economic and social development.

