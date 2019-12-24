24.12.2019 11:30:00

China Finance Online to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on December 26, 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended on September 30, 2019 after the U.S. market closes on  December 26, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on December 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 27, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free:
1-800-742-9301
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-906-648
Singapore Toll Free:
800-616-2313
Mainland China:
800-870-0210 or 400-120-3170
Conference ID:
9883104

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 7:59 a.m. Eastern Time on January 02, 2020 (or 08:59 p.m. Beijing Time on January 02, 2020). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free:
1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963-117
Singapore Toll Free:
800-616-2305
Mainland China Toll Free:
800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162
Conference ID:
9883104

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9d3zuqu7.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact:

China Finance Online
+86-10-8336-3100
ir@jrj.com

Kevin Theiss
(212) 521-4050
kevin.theiss@awakenlab.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-finance-online-to-report-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-of-2019-unaudited-financial-results-on-december-26-2019-300979227.html

SOURCE China Finance Online Co., Ltd.

