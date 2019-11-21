+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.11.2019 01:30:00

China Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in China to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states / regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states / regions to various domestic locations (states / regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.

Report Scope

Domestic Remittance Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in China

  • By Transaction Value
  • By Transaction Volume
  • By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in China

  • Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Domestic Remittance Market Dynamics by Key States / Regions in China

  • Market opportunity by key states / regions (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Market share by transfer channel by key states / regions - digital, mobile, and non-digital (value, volume, average value per transaction)

Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States / Regions in China

  • Analysis of outbound remittance flow from key sending states / regions to important destinations
  • Share of mobile by across key corridors of outbound remittance

Interstate Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in China

  • Analysis by age group of sender
  • Analysis by income of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics in China

  • Market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction
  • Market share by transfer channel (digital, mobile, and non-digital) by key cities bucketed under Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 segments - (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis of Consumer Profile in China

  • Analysis by age group of sender
  • Analysis by income of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

Reason to Buy

  • Get in-depth understanding of domestic remittance flow within states of China
  • Gain comprehensive understanding of P2P transfers within key cities of China
  • Understand remittance transaction dynamics in value and volume terms
  • Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26ccx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-domestic-remittance-business-and-investment-opportunities-report-2019-300962218.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

