17.02.2021 20:30:00
China Cosmetics Markets Report 2020-2026: China is the Second Largest Market of Cosmetic Products After United States in Terms of Revenue and Consumption
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cosmetics Market By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants), By Demography (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese Cosmetics Market is anticipated to undergo rapid growth during the next five years owing to the burgeoning demand for premium cosmetics and the increasing number of working women populations who tend to spend more on cosmetic products.
Increasing number of beauty salons are also aiding to the Chinese Cosmetics Market. Moreover, the increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance and the growth in the beauty and cosmetics market are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for cosmetics market in China.
China is the second largest market of cosmetic products after United States in terms of revenue and consumption. The beauty and personal care market is facing the burgeoning demand owing to the increasing urbanization and social media influence. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the cosmetics market in China by 2026.
The Chinese Cosmetics Market is segmented based on type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bath & shower products, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances & deodorants. Skincare products accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and the segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the next five years as well. Color cosmetics, which largely includes face makeup, is still an emerging segment and is gaining popularity among the younger consumers.
Based on distribution channel, the Chinese Cosmetics Market is categorized into online and offline channels. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores, beauty parlors/salon and multi branded retail stores. More than 70 percent of cosmetics sales revenue in China come from e-commerce sites like Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com.
Some of the major players operating in the Chinese Cosmetics Market are Jiangsu LONGLIQI Bio-Science Co, Ltd. (Longrich), Shanghai Inoherb Cosmetics Co, Ltd., JALA Corporation, Zhejiang Osmun Group, Zhejiang Proya Cosmetics Co, Ltd, Tianjin Yumeijing Group Co, Ltd., Softto Co, Ltd., BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited, Guangzhou Huanya Cosmetics Technology Co, Ltd. and Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co, Ltd., among others.
The market is witnessing emergence of global brands as the country imports most of its cosmetic products from countries like South Korea and Japan.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on China Cosmetics Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. China Cosmetics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants)
6.2.2. By Demography (Men, Women)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/Salon, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. China Skin Care Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7.2.2. By Demography
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. China Hair Care Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8.2.2. By Demography
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. China Bath & Shower Products Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9.2.2. By Demography
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. China Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Distribution Channel
10.2.2. By Demography
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. China Deodorants & Fragrances Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Distribution Channel
11.2.2. By Demography
11.3. Pricing Analysis
12. Import-Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. Market Trends & Development
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. China Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competition Outlook (Top 10 Companies)
18.1.1. Jiangsu LONGLIQI Bio-Science Co, Ltd. (Longrich)
18.1.2. Shanghai Inoherb Cosmetics Co, Ltd.
18.1.3. JALA Corporation
18.1.4. Zhejiang Osmun Group
18.1.5. Zhejiang Proya Cosmetics Co, Ltd
18.1.6. Tianjin Yumeijing Group Co, Ltd.
18.1.7. Softto Co, Ltd.
18.1.8. BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited
18.1.9. Guangzhou Huanya Cosmetics Technology Co, Ltd.
18.1.10. Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co, Ltd.
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51sa9n
