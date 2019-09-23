+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 05:58:00

China Brand Show Began in Hannover at EMO 2019

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Brand Show, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the people's Republic of China (MOFCOM), began this week at EMO Hanover 2019, in the German city of Hanover.

The event, organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co. Ltd., got off to a roaring start.

In attendance were representatives of the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, and Dr. Horst Schrage, general manager of IHK Niedersachen, Mr. Liang Feng, president of China National Machine Tool Corp., Mr. Gerhard Hein, head of economics and statistics at the German Machine Tool Builders' Association (VDW), and Mr. Wu Chupeng, deputy general manager of CEMC International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

In total, around 80 delegates from the Chinese and German machine tool industry participated in the opening ceremony.

Chinese and foreign participants agreed that the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for brand promotion, industry interaction and collaboration. Taking part in the event helps Chinese firms to showcase their strengths and promote their global corporate image. 

It is also conducive to promoting exchanges between Chinese and German businesses, deepening mutual understanding and creating more business opportunities.

Also taking part in the event were representatives of Chinese firms like the Luoyang Bearing Research Institute Co. Ltd., Shandong LEIMING Laser and Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd.

EMO is the world's leading machine tool industry event. Since its founding 70 years ago, it's been known as the barometer of the global machine tool industry. The exhibition offers a chance for many Chinese machinery firms to explore global business opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.emo-hannover.de/event/china-brand-show/MAT/94650

About TDB

As the official trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, since 2015, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce has held more than 30 brand promotion activities around the world. Through building brand exhibition areas, holding new product launches and organizing one-on-one meetings, it has built a platform for overseas promotion and exhibition of Chinese brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998225/CMEC.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
Sonntagstrend: Union legt leicht zu - Grüne und SPD unverändert
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Deutsche zweifeln laut Umfrage an Wirksamkeit des Klimapakets
Boeing entschädigt Icelandair wegen 737-Max-Flugverbot
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB