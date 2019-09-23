China Brand Show Began in Hannover at EMO 2019

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Brand Show, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the people's Republic of China (MOFCOM), began this week at EMO Hanover 2019, in the German city of Hanover.

The event, organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co. Ltd., got off to a roaring start.

In attendance were representatives of the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, and Dr. Horst Schrage, general manager of IHK Niedersachen, Mr. Liang Feng, president of China National Machine Tool Corp., Mr. Gerhard Hein, head of economics and statistics at the German Machine Tool Builders' Association (VDW), and Mr. Wu Chupeng, deputy general manager of CEMC International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

In total, around 80 delegates from the Chinese and German machine tool industry participated in the opening ceremony.

Chinese and foreign participants agreed that the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for brand promotion, industry interaction and collaboration. Taking part in the event helps Chinese firms to showcase their strengths and promote their global corporate image.

It is also conducive to promoting exchanges between Chinese and German businesses, deepening mutual understanding and creating more business opportunities.

Also taking part in the event were representatives of Chinese firms like the Luoyang Bearing Research Institute Co. Ltd., Shandong LEIMING Laser and Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd.

EMO is the world's leading machine tool industry event. Since its founding 70 years ago, it's been known as the barometer of the global machine tool industry. The exhibition offers a chance for many Chinese machinery firms to explore global business opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.emo-hannover.de/event/china-brand-show/MAT/94650

About TDB

As the official trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, since 2015, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce has held more than 30 brand promotion activities around the world. Through building brand exhibition areas, holding new product launches and organizing one-on-one meetings, it has built a platform for overseas promotion and exhibition of Chinese brands.

