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16.10.2026 03:03:15
China Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling almost 100 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,700-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.
The global forecast for the oversold Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected amidst easing treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.
The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses among the technology and property sectors.
For the day, the index slumped 59.75 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 3,707.48 after trading between 3,674.82 and 3,724.56.
The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but trended to the upside throughout the day, ending near session highs.
The Dow jumped 556.21 points or 1.8 percent to finish at 52,177.69, while the NASDAQ rose 20.16 points or 0.08 percent to end at 26,713.03 and the S&P 500 added 25.12 points or 0.33 percent to close at 7,744.06.
The early weakness on Wall Street came as tech stocks saw further downside amid renewed concerns about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade.
The recovery came amid a steep drop in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note tumbling to a three-week low.
In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices in the U.S. shot up much more than expected in September, although the Federal Reserve is still expected to leave interest rates on hold later this month..
Crude oil prices were higher for a sixth straight day on Thursday on elevated supply concerns after two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were struck by projectiles. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery surged $2.95 or 3.1 percent to $98.04 a barrel.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Donnerstag deutliche Gewinne, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat aufwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.