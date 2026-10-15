China Bourse May Extend Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,770-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on rising crude oil prices and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses among the technology, semiconductor and manufacturing stocks were offset by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index sank 33,64 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,767.23 after trading between 3,761.96 and 3,811.81.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly tailed off and settled well under the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 48.62 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 51,621.48, while the NASDAQ tumbled 511.51 points or 1.88 percent to close at 26,692.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.51 points or 1.11 percent to end at 7,718.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for September, which showed a bigger than expected increase in core consumer prices.

The bigger than expected increase in core prices led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also weighed on stocks after the International Energy Agency warned that the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.20 or 1.3 percent to $95.34 a barrel.