08.04.2020

China-based Asclepius Metidec helps solve ventilator shortage with its innovative device

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative technology-powered medical device developed by Chinese medical equipment provider Asclepius Metidec has been successfully used in the treatment of patients with confirmed COVID-19. The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, as a result of nine years of research and development by Asclepius Metidec, uses water electrolysis to produce three liters of mixed gas containing 66.66% hydrogen and 33.33% oxygen. Hydrogen, the smallest molecular gas in the atmosphere, can replace nitrogen to transport oxygen into the alveoli of the lungs. Hydrogen's powerful anti-inflammatory effect can prevent the acute inflammation caused by the virus and the concomitant multi-organ dysfunction. The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, used to treat patients with mild to severe symptoms, has the potential to become one of the most vital adjuvant therapies in the global fight against the epidemic. The device can be used alone or in combination via a trident joint. It can be also used in parallel with oxygen pipelines, invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators in hospitals.

The device, developed in 2015 by a research team led by Dr. Zhong Nanshan, head of the high-level expert group appointed by China's National Health Commission, is based on the positive clinical results of the treatment for patients with AECOPD or airway stenosis caused by bronchiectasis. The hydrogen oxygen nebulizer has been included in the Notice on Printing and Distributing the COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (Trial Implementation of the Seventh Edition). The World Health Organization translated the trial edition into English and then released the translated version to its member countries. Later, the hydrogen oxygen nebulizer was included in the Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Severe and Critically-Ill Patients with COVID-19 (Trial Implementation of the Third Edition).

Results of a GCP-compliant randomized controlled clinical trial of 150 subjects will be released following data collection in mid-April.

In a real-world evidence (RWE) analysis of 259 COVID-19 patients treated with hydrogen oxygen nebulizers, researchers analyzed the patients at three stages: admission to hospital, before treatment with hydrogen oxygen nebulizers and after treatment with hydrogen oxygen nebulizers. Results showed that symptoms of the patients had significantly improved in terms of fever, cough, sputum, shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain and peripheral blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Real-time data released by US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed one million worldwide, with the US reporting the highest number. According to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists including Ashish K. Jha，professor of Health Policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, pointed out that there is a broad range of estimates as to the number of ventilators that the US will need to care for COVID-19 patients, from several hundred thousand to as many as a million, yet, no matter the number, there were not enough.

At this critical moment when ventilators are in short supply on a global level, Asclepius Metidec's hydrogen oxygen nebulizer, an innovative Class III medical respiratory device which has been awarded 177 invention awards worldwide, is a boon for the world. With the joint efforts of Asclepius Metidec and global OEM leader Foxconn backed by its tens of thousands of workers, one million units of the hydrogen oxygen nebulizer are on track to roll off production lines within  90 days. It is believed that this batch of hydrogen oxygen nebulizers will play an important role in the fight against the epidemic.

Official website: www.asclepiusmeditec.com


For business cooperation, please contact:

Benny.Lin, +86-13774356437, benny.lin09288@ascleway.com
Peggy.Lai,  +86-18861627975, peggy.lai09063@ascleway.com
William.Chen, william.chen09222@ascleway.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-based-asclepius-metidec-helps-solve-ventilator-shortage-with-its-innovative-device-301037380.html

SOURCE Asclepius Metidec

