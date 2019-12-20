20.12.2019 13:50:00

China allows no external forces to interfere with HK, Macao affairs

MACAO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering celebrating the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.

Here are the highlights:

Macao achieves best ever development in history

Over the past 20 years Macao has achieved the best ever development in history.

The president attributed the achievement to the concerted effort made by the Macao Special Administrative Region government together with people from all walks of life, the support of the central government and the mainland, as well as the leadership of Ho Hau-wah and Chui Sai-on.

Macao's economy has grown by leaps and bounds since its return to the motherland, with its per capita GDP soaring to the world's second highest.

Macao has firmly established a constitutional order based on the Constitution and the Basic Law, and improved its governing system since its return to the motherland in 1999.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has ensured the central authorities exercise overall jurisdiction while accurately implementing the high degree of autonomy.

'One country, two systems' will be better implemented

Macao compatriots have always had firm confidence in "one country, two systems".

The vitality and strength of "one country, two systems" will fully show as long as there is a firm belief in the principle and earnest practice of it.

"One country" is the prerequisite and basis of "two systems."

Only by ensuring no distortion of the "one country, two systems" practice can the cause of "one country, two systems" go far and steady.

Improvement in Macao SAR governance hoped for

President Xi Jinping expressed the hope that the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government will keep apace with the times and improve governance of the SAR.

He called for steady efforts to improve the set of institutions for the law-based governance of Macao and ensure that the decision making by the government is well-conceived and public services are efficient.

Macao should focus on selected aspects and projects based on the region's conditions and well-conceived procedures to appropriately diversify its economy.

Macao should grasp the opportunity brought by the building of the Belt and Road and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

China allows no external forces to interfere with Hong Kong, Macao affairs

The Chinese government and the Chinese people's will to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests are rock hard.

I want to stress here that, after the return of Hong Kong and Macao to the motherland, the affairs of the two special administrative regions are completely China's internal affairs, which need no finger-pointing from any external forces.

