CHINA AID 2020 Will be Held in Shanghai From 11th-13th June, 2020

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINA AID is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Shanghai Intex Exhibition will be held in Shanghai from 11th-13th June, 2020.

As the most established and influential exhibition and conference platform serving the senior care sector in China, for its 20th year CHINA AID 2020 will bring together elderly care products and services, technologies and models from around the world. A huge array of exhibits, stands and demos will be spread over six core areas covering senior care, nursing care, mobility products & assistive technology, rehabilitation technology & services, elderly healthcare management and age-friendly housing & living environment.

China's population aged over 60 had reached a quarter of a billion people by the end of last year, nearly one in five people, with those aged over 65 surpassing 167 million people and the elderly dependency ratio increasing to 18.6%.

China's senior security system is benefiting progressively more elderly people through supportive government policies. The number of people contributing to China's basic endowment insurance program had risen to over 940 million in 2018, generating revenues of almost 5.4 Trillion Yuan, an annual rise of 15.7%, of which over 4.7 Trillion Yuan was spent, 16.5% more than in 2017.

The senior care industry enjoys a bright future, driven by the demographic shift, rising standards of living and increasing life expectancy. In adapting to these trends, China is deploying progressive subsidies and favorable policies, opening up the market to international enterprise to meet the challenges posed by the upsurge in demand for elderly care products and services. It is also incentivizing real estate developers, insurers and other diverse enterprises to implement senior care projects throughout China. The market is currently valued at approximately 4 Trillion Yuan, a figure widely anticipated to climb to at least 13 Trillion Yuan by 2030.

Plan the trip from 11th-13thJune 2020, SNIEC, Shanghai and enter the gateway to China's multi-trillion Yuan senior care market. Visitors can register at the exhibition for free through CHINA AID's official website www.china-aid.com.

