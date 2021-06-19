SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

19.06.2021 11:50:00

China "618 Shopping Festival" E-Commerce Platforms Sales Report By Syntun: The GMV of 578.5 Billion Yuan

BEIJING, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most important consumer battlefield in the first half of the year, the annual "618 Shopping Festival" has become a crucial market of business for all e-commerce platforms and the pre-sale of "618" has also started as early as May. This year's "618" features better users' shopping experience and more simplified promotion rules, richer lists, more efficient logistics and more considerate after-sales services provided by each e-commerce platforms, thus attracting more consumers to join the online shopping spree.

According to the sales data monitoring of Syntun, during 2021 China "618" (from 00:00 on June 1, 2021 to 24:00 on June 18, 2021), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms is 578.5 billion RMB, up 26.5% year-on-year, with Tmall platform ranking first.

618_SHOPPING_FESTIVAL

At the same time, the e-commerce livestreaming and new retail channels performed well during the "618", with the sales reaching 64.5 billion RMB and 17.8 billion RMB respectively. Every year, the "618" is a good time for many shopaholics to get the best deal, especially for the household appliances, which rank the first with a turnover of 824 billion RMB, followed closely by mobile communications, clothing & accessories...

For more details about the "618", please click the link: (PDF)

As a professional provider of big data products, services and solutions in the consumption field, Syntun provides global e-commerce data for the clients. Combining with industry demands, Syntun has developed various application products that can address the problems encountered in the production, operation, marketing and management process and help the brand to make accurate decisions.

