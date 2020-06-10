Chilled Products Market in North America, Europe and BRICS 2020: Data on 600 Product and Country Markets

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chilled Food North America, Europe and BRICS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes market demand for chilled food in North America, Europe and BRICS for the years 2012, 2016, 2017 and forecasts for years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Company market shares and brands for 2018 and continuously updated.

Product coverage:

20 Individual Product Markets in each country covered:

Fresh Pasta, Chilled Vegetables, Liquid Milk, Cream, Yoghurt, Fresh Cheese, Natural Cheese, Chilled Dairy Desserts, All Butter, Butter, Dairy Spreads, All Margarine, Margarine, Non-Dairy Spreads, Cured Meat, Bacon & Ham, Delicatessen Products, Dried Smoked Salted Fish, Chilled Ready Meals, Sandwiches

Country markets: Austria , Belgium /Lux, Brazil , Bulgaria , Canada , China , Czech Republic , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , India , Ireland , Italy , Mexico , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Russia , Slovakia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Kingdom , United States

, /Lux, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 600 Product and Country Markets

The report includes:

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

Up to Top-100 holding companies listing by overall market share in the present markets

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the market is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a panorama of companies' strengths and presence.



This report entails a fully up-to-date mapping of the market providing valuable support to strategic marketing decisions, in particular regarding:

Strategic Planning

Marketing & Sales

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Opportunities & Risks

Companies Strengths & Weaknesses

For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country



Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand - by volume and by value for 2012, 2016 and 2017, as well as forecasts for 2018, 2019 and 2020

Historical Trend - % growth by volume and value for 2012 - 2017.

Forecast Growth - % growth by volume and value for 2018 - 2020

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2018: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles. All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail + foodservice) sales is also provided.

Company Market Shares and Rankings within the aggregate market covered by the report

List of all Holding Companies identified for this market covered

Who Owns Whom: All Key Local Subsidiaries identified

Major Brands by Holding Company and Key Subsidiary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xdxeq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilled-products-market-in-north-america-europe-and-brics-2020-data-on-600-product-and-country-markets-301073563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets