Children's Home Society of Florida to Sell Joshua House Campus to Friends of Joshua House Foundation

LUTZ, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Children's Home Society of Florida refocuses efforts to serve Tampa Bay children and families with prevention services designed to keep more kids from entering the child welfare system, it will sell the Joshua House campus to its long-term partner Friends of Joshua House Foundation, which will continue the Joshua House legacy by providing residential care to children in foster care.

Friends of Joshua House Foundation will purchase the property for $2.625M, which CHS will directly invest into advancing mission, providing services proven to keep more children safe at home by helping families safely overcome challenges before they turn into crises. Locally, CHS serves more than 2,500 children and family members every year through mental health counseling, in-home parenting and family strengthening programs. Friends of Joshua House Foundation will assure the longevity of the Joshua House program, providing life-enriching residential services that promote successful outcomes for traumatized children and teens in foster care.

"We have enjoyed our partnership with the Friends of Joshua House Foundation for nearly 30 years, and, together, we have helped more than 2,000 local children," says Andry Sweet, CEO of Children's Home Society of Florida. "Our community's kids deserve a continuum of care designed to help them find stability and success no matter where they are in life. From prevention services offered by CHS to foster care services and residential services provided by wonderful community partners, we are all committed to the safety, stability and success of children in the greater Tampa Bay area."

CHS concluded its multi-year exit out of traditional group care with the closure of the Joshua House program on March 31, 2020. With the sale of the property, CHS will no longer be associated with Joshua House, and Friends of Joshua House Foundation will continue the Joshua House residential program.

"Friends of Joshua House Foundation is eager to continue serving local children who have endured abuse or neglect. These traumatized children need the structure and stability of a residential program that encourages healing and personal development," says DeDe Grundel, Executive Director of Friends of Joshua House Foundation. "We are grateful for the beneficial partnership and collaboration of CHS and wish them continued success. We are also thankful to be part of a compassionate community that has demonstrated faith in our organization and believes in improving the quality of life for all vulnerable children."

Both Children's Home Society of Florida and the Friends of Joshua House Foundation will continue to work in partnership with other community organizations to continue serving children and families in need.

About Children's Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children's Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children's Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year. More: http://www.chsfl.org.

About Friends of Joshua House Foundation

Friends of Joshua House Foundation Inc. is a 501(c) (3) organization of concerned individuals that have dedicated themselves to developing resources to improve the quality of life for the children of Joshua House. Friends of Joshua House Foundation raises resources, develops solutions and supports Hillsborough County's most vulnerable citizens...its children. More: http://www.friendsofjoshuahouse.org

SOURCE Friends Of Joshua House Foundation