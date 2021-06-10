SMI 11’783 1.1%  SPI 15’153 1.0%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’581 -0.4%  Euro 1.0913 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’097 0.0%  Gold 1’888 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’861 9.6%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 72.1 0.0% 
10.06.2021 02:01:00

Child labour rises to 160 million - first increase in two decades

UNICEF and The International Labour Organization warn 9 million additional children at risk as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Multimedia content available to download here

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years – with millions more at risk due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF.

On 16 January 2021, Rafiqullah, 12, sells bananas in Tarinkot, Afghanistan. (CNW Group/Canadian Unicef Committee)

Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward – released ahead of World Day Against Child Labour on 12th June – warns that progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labour fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.

The report points to a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years in child labour, who now account for just over half of the total global figure. The number of children aged 5 to 17 years in hazardous work – defined as work that is likely to harm their health, safety or morals – has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016.

"It's heart-breaking to see that we are losing ground in the global fight against child labour as a result of COVID-19 pandemic," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "School closures, global lockdowns and economic disruptions are forcing families around the world to make impossible choices. Now is the time to step up efforts to tackle the root causes of child labour, strengthen child protection systems, and critically, provide access to quality education to ensure that every child, everywhere has the right to a fulfilling future."

"The new estimates are a wake-up call. We cannot stand by while a new generation of children is put at risk," said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. "Inclusive social protection allows families to keep their children in school even in the face of economic hardship. Increased investment in rural development and decent work in agriculture is essential. We are at a pivotal moment and much depends on how we respond. This is a time for renewed commitment and energy, to turn the corner and break the cycle of poverty and child labour."

In sub-Saharan Africa, population growth, recurrent crises, extreme poverty, and inadequate social protection measures have led to an additional 16.6 million children in child labour over the past four years.

Even in regions where there has been some headway since 2016, such as Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean, COVID-19 is endangering that progress.

The report warns that globally, 9 million additional children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the pandemic. A simulation model shows this number could rise to 46 million if they don't have access to critical social protection coverage.

Additional economic shocks and school closures caused by COVID-19 mean that children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions, while many more may be forced into the worst forms of child labour due to job and income losses among vulnerable families.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • The agriculture sector accounts for 70 per cent of children in child labour (112 million) followed by 20 per cent in services (31.4 million) and 10 per cent in industry (16.5 million).
  • Nearly 28 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 years and 35 per cent of children aged 12 to 14 years in child labour are out of school.
  • Child labour is more prevalent among boys than girls at every age. When household chores performed for at least 21 hours per week are taken into account, the gender gap in child labour narrows.
  • The prevalence of child labour in rural areas (14 per cent) is close to three times higher than in urban areas (5 per cent).


Children in child labour are at risk of physical and mental harm. Child labour compromises children's education, restricting their rights and limiting their future opportunities, and leads to vicious inter-generational cycles of poverty and child labour.

To reverse the upward trend in child labour, the ILO and UNICEF are calling for:

  • Adequate social protection for all, including universal child benefits.
  • Increased spending on quality education and getting all children back into school - including children who were out of school before COVID-19.
  • Promotion of decent work for adults, so families don't have to resort to children helping to generate family income.
  • An end to harmful gender norms and discrimination that influence child labour.
  • Investment in child protection systems, agricultural development, rural public services, infrastructure and livelihoods.

As part of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, the global partnership Alliance 8.7, of which UNICEF and ILO are partners, is encouraging member States, business, trade unions, civil society, and regional and international organizations to redouble their efforts in the global fight against child labour by making concrete action pledges.

Notes to Editors

Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward is the first-ever joint ILO-UNICEF report on child labour estimates and forms part of a broader inter-agency effort to measure and monitor progress towards target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals. Estimates are based on the extrapolation of data from 106 surveys covering more than 70 per cent of the world population of children aged 5 to 17 years old.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a displaced child carries bundles of sticks along the road between Kitchanga and Mweso in North Kivu. (CNW Group/Canadian Unicef Committee)

SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee

﻿

