Chil Wellness Launches New CBD Supplements for Healthy, Active Lifestyles

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chil Wellness, a new-generation wellness company that offers high-quality CBD products to assist others with a more healthy, active lifestyle, is excited to announce the launch of their new CBD salve, essential oil rollers and balms.

The new products include three roll-on essential oils: Good Night to support a restful night's sleep, De-Stress to keep calm, and Relief to support stiff muscles and joints (all include 300mg of CBD extract); and two balm sticks: Sport Muscle Recovery and De-Stress (500mg of CBD extract). Last month, the wellness company launched Aspen's Maximum Relief Salve (1000mg of CBD extract); and Aspen's Maximum Relief Roll On (500mg and 1,000mg) to support sore and achy muscles and joints.

"We're dedicated to bringing consumers the best product possible, from how we source our high-quality ingredients to how it makes customers feel," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Chil Wellness. "Chil Wellness is focused on restoring health and joy by offering alternative all-natural solutions to address stress, sleep, aches and discomfort."

All of the products are made-in-the-USA with full-spectrum hemp CBD extract, all-natural ingredients and uses Bio-Nano™ technology, which creates CBD molecules as small as 125nm in size; 700 times smaller than the width of a human hair. This unique technology allows for more advanced formulas to help the CBD work more effectively.

In addition to the new products, the company also offers Hydration Drink Mix (10mg of CBD extract), flavored with lemon and electrolytes to support hydration while working out and a watermelon-flavored Energy Drink Mix (7.5mg of CBD extract) to boost energy for workouts, in the mornings or while at work, both available for purchase on their website.

About Chil Wellness
On a mission to help his daughter restore her active lifestyle, Kevin DeMeritt founded Chil Wellness to provide alternative ways to address the aches and discomfort from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis that were robbing his daughter of joy with friends and family. Today, the CBD formulas and products that Chil Wellness has developed are the radiant outcome of love, and they haven't stopped since. The company pledges to be transparent with its commitment to using only all-natural ingredients, CBD grown from socially responsible sources and 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back. To learn more about Chil Wellness and its products, visit https://chilwellness.com.

