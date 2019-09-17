Chief People Officers Lisa Chang, Camye Mackey to speak at Network of Executive Women event - Wisdom Exchange

ATLANTA, September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coca-Cola and Atlanta Hawks execs will join others for a multigenerational event on raising personal awareness, connecting with emerging leaders and increasing soft skills.

Senior leaders at organizations such as the Atlanta Hawks, Google, Burger King, Coca-Cola and Salesforce will be sharing their best practices and insights to create a more connected, intelligent workforce at the Wisdom Exchange. This event September 23 offers a one-of-a-kind learning experience to teach the importance of connecting with each generation and supporting a diverse group of leaders.

More than 50% of workplace conflict comes from generational differences, greatly affecting people's ability to advance in their careers. NEW and Wisdom Capture have partnered to create an experience that will help workers navigate relationships with each of the four generations in the workplace to ensure greater personal and professional outcomes.

This year's members will be walking through life-size Generation Stations to experience the sights, stories, ideas and people who shaped each generation. Next, the attendees will have the opportunity to hear provocative questions directed at the panel to enhance their understanding of hot-button issues. Additionally, stories will be told of how these best-in-class leaders are communicating and connecting with diverse talent.

"From emerging Gen Z talent to senior global leaders, The Wisdom Exchange will offer perspectives and content, unlike any other event," said Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO Wisdom Capture.

Join us September 23 from 10:00am–1:00pm at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta for this unique experience. Register here: http://newleadershipsummit.com/wisdom-exchange

Press who wish to attend should contact Holly Goodhart, Director of Marketing & Communications, hgoodhart@newonline.org.

