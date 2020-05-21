21.05.2020 01:35:00

Chico Hyundai Offers Memorial Day Sales Event During the Month of May

CHICO, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the Memorial Day season, Chico Hyundai has a financing offer available for customers during their Memorial Day Sales Event through the month of May. The special offer is on new 2020 Hyundai Tucson models, regardless of trim level. Each model comes with Complimentary Maintenance and the Chico Hyundai Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty. Additional restrictions may apply while different rates apply for different terms.

Those interested in a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson can receive the special, which allows well-qualified buyers up to 0% APR for up to 84 months. Additionally, customers may not have to make payments for up to 90 days. If an estimated down payment is required, the amount will vary based on the final APR. Also, higher finance rates apply for those who qualify for the offer but have lower credit ratings.

Included with each 2020 Hyundai Tucson model sold is Complimentary Maintenance and the Chico Hyundai Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty. The Complimentary Maintenance provides coverage for up to the first three years or 36,000 miles. The maintenance program includes Hyundai approved oil and filter change as well as tire rotation at normal scheduled intervals. The Chico Hyundai Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty provides customers with protection to key component groups essential to keeping your vehicle running for as long as they own the vehicle.

Any customers interested in the Memorial Day Sales Event at Chico Hyundai have until the end of May to utilize the offer, as it expires on June 1. For any questions or inquiries, contact the dealership directly by phone at (833) 308-0570, on their website at https://www.chicohyundai.com/, or at their location on 2562 Cohasset Road in Chico, CA.

SOURCE Chico Hyundai

Der heimische Markt konnte am Mittwoch leicht, der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte jedoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

