22.08.2020 15:00:00

Chico Hyundai Now Has Select 2021 Hyundai Models Available for Purchase or Lease

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the new 2021 model lineup slowly being released to the public, customers interested in finding select 2021 Hyundai models can head to Chico Hyundai. Three models are currently available at the dealership: the 2021 Hyundai Kona, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and the 2021 Hyundai Kona. Each model offers slight changes or additions from its 2020 rendition.

One such model that can be found at Chico Hyundai is the 2021 Hyundai Kona. This year's model adds a special Night Edition trim, which has a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that receives 175 horsepower. It can be available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive and offers various black colored interior and exterior details. Outside of the new trim, the model remains similar to its 2020 predecessor.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is also currently available at Chico Hyundai. Several features have been added to lower trims compared to the 2020 models. This includes the sunroof option available at the SEL trim level and above. Also, the model will receive a special Calligraphy trim level. It features a unique front grille design, 20-inch alloy wheels and exclusive rear LED accent lighting.

The final 2021 model available at Chico Hyundai is the 2021 Hyundai Tucson. The crossover returns with many of the same features from the previous year. However, it offers three new colors: Coliseum Gray, Ash Black and Red Crimson. These colors will replace several other color options from 2020 including the Sage Brown option.

Those interested in purchasing or leasing any of the new 2021 Hyundai models are welcomed to contact Chico Hyundai directly. The dealership can be found at their location at 2562 Cohasset Road in Chico, California. Otherwise, customers can call them directly at 833-308-0570 or visit their online inventory on their website at https://www.chicohyundai.com/.

 

SOURCE Chico Hyundai

