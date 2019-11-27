Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fourth North Texas Restaurant This Year

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with its newest restaurant in Arlington. Marking the brand's fourth North Texas opening this year and 11th overall in the state, the new Arlington restaurant emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick's rapid expansion plans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with another location slated to open in Fort Worth in 2020. The Arlington restaurant, which is located at 3900 Arlington Highlands Boulevard, will be celebrating its grand opening on December 10th and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Wednesday, December 11 – The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

Thursday, December 12 ­– The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.***

Friday, December 13 – The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

Saturday, December 14 – The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Leading the Dallas-Fort Worth expansion are multi-unit franchise owners Luis Ibarguengoytia and Hugo del Pozzo of Metroplex CSC, LLC. Drawing from his two decades of experience managing restaurant operations for a variety of concepts including, Bruegger's Bagels, Cru Wine Bar and Panda Express, the Ibarguengoytia partnered with Pozzo to diversify his portfolio and develop Chicken Salad Chick locations. Since opening their first location in Irving earlier this year, Metroplex CSC brought Chicken Salad Chick to McKinney and following their opening in Arlington, plan to open 12 additional restaurants throughout the metroplex in the coming years.

"In less than a year, we will have opened our third Chicken Salad Chick location in DFW and we couldn't be more thrilled," said Luis Ibarguengoytia. "We knew the brand would be a hit in the area and the response we received when we debuted in Irving solidified that feeling. We are excited to introduce the brand's made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to the residents in Arlington and can't wait to see what the future holds."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 140 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Arlington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/16.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/16.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickarlington/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 140 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

