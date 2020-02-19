19.02.2020 15:27:00

Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Georgia With New Restaurant Opening In Macon

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Georgia with its newest restaurant in Macon. Marking the state's first Chicken Salad Chick opening this year, the Macon restaurant kicks off a string of development in Georgia with additional locations slated to open in Cartersville and Loganville this spring. Located at 1676 Bass Road, across from North Macon Plaza near The Shoppes at River Crossing and I-75 exit 172, the Macon restaurant is owned by multi-unit franchise owners Rod and Lanier McLeod. This location, which features a drive-thru in addition to its signature, comfortable dining room, will celebrate its grand opening on March 4 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

  • Wednesday, March 4– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**
  • Thursday, March 5 ­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on the next visit.
  • Friday, March 6 The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
  • Saturday, March 7 The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Rod and Lanier McLeod of RLM Restaurant Group, LLC are versatile and knowledgeable business owners, with nearly a decade of experience managing and directing operations across the healthcare and restaurant industries. The Macon restaurant will be the duo's fourth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in less than four years, with existing locations in Warner Robins, Newnan and Carrollton, Georgia. The McLeods also own seven Sleep Well locations throughout the state and two Zaxby's restaurants in North Carolina. As Macon residents and parents of a pre-schooler, the McLeod's are involved in the community and pleased to develop the real estate for their Macon location under C.R. McLeod Developments. The building, which will feature a drive-thru, will be home to Chicken Salad Chick as well as Sucheros Tex-Mex.

"As Rod and I prepare to open our Macon restaurant, we are overcome with excitement and joy. We have fallen in love with this city, so it's been exciting to build from the ground up," said Lanier McLeod. "Chicken Salad Chick offers so much more than fresh, flavorful chicken salads. The concept provides a dining experience that sparks lasting memories for friends and family, and we are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind restaurant to the residents in Macon."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 150 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Macon will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m.8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/9. Not valid in drive thru.
**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/9. Not valid in drive thru.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickmaconga/

About Chicken Salad Chick
Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:
Nikki Rode
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
nrode@fish-consulting.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-grows-in-georgia-with-new-restaurant-opening-in-macon-301007549.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

