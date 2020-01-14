+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
Chicago Suburbs Deck Builder Announces Platinum Status

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-rated decking company Platinum Decking has announced the company is now a Trex Pro Platinum builder - the highest of three tiers of builders considered for recognition by Trex. The announcement comes after the company's first year in business, in which it claimed the title of the fastest-growing decking company in the state of Illinois. 

In 2019, Platinum Decking completed over 50 decking projects in the Northwest suburbs of Illinois. Wood and composite decks made up the bulk of these projects, with some front porches and side stairs mixed in. Trex, the industry leader in composite decking, awarded Platinum Decking its "Platinum" status, an indicator of both high volume of Trex decks built, as well as maintaining high quality and stellar customer service.

"We are incredibly proud to say that we attained Trex Pro Platinum status in just one year. While expanding a business is always a goal, our main objective is to provide homeowners with a high-quality local deck builder, wherever they may live in Illinois," said Matt Rudig, Director of Sales and Operations. "We take care of our clients better than anyone - one of the reasons we have a 5-star rating across the spectrum."

Along with Trex Pro Platinum status, Platinum Decking has a 5-star rating from reviews left on Trex.com. Platinum Decking also has a 5-star rating on Google, with over 40+ reviews left total on Google Reviews. The highly-rated decking company also boasts a 5-star rating on sites like Houzz, Yelp and Angie's List.

Platinum Decking is Chicagoland's premier deck installer. With expert crews and builders, projects like decks, porches, docks and more can be built with Trex, Azek, and TimberTech products. The company has new branches recently opened in Libertyville, IL and Naperville, IL. Platinum Decking also builds using traditional wood, like cedar and pressure-treated lumber. The company has a unique relationship with Trex reps, and multiple suppliers to ensure there is never a shortage of materials on hand.
To learn more about Platinum Decking's services, please visit any of the follow sites depending on your location:
http://www.platinumdecking.com
https://platinumdecking.com/deck-builder-libertyville-il/
https://platinumdecking.com/deck-builder-naperville/
https://platinumdecking.com/palatine-deck-builders/

CONTACT: Matthew Rudig, 224-634-4345

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-suburbs-deck-builder-announces-platinum-status-300986115.html

SOURCE Platinum Decking

