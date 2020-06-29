Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council (ChicagoMSDC) officially announced the appointment of J. Vincent Williams as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective July 1, 2020, Mr. Williams becomes the fifth President in more than 50 years of the Council's history.

Founded in 1968, ChicagoMSDC is one of 23 affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) advancing business opportunities for certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American enterprises and connecting them to ally firms, corporations and government buying agencies.

ChicagoMSDC's network includes over 250 private-and public-sector buying organizations and nearly 1,000 minority businesses. Buying organizations within the network report over $3 billion in annual purchases from minority firms across the nation. Minority business enterprises in the Chicagoland area report retention of more than 20,000 employees each year.

"We are excited to announce Mr. Williams as the new President and CEO of the Council. Our Board is confident that he will bring fresh, new ideas and execute those ideas to support the entire supplier diversity ecosystem," said Mark Hands, ChicagoMSDC Board Chairman.

Prior to accepting the appointment at the ChicagoMSDC, Mr. Williams led economic development initiatives by consulting directly with small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting, growing, or scaling their business as the Vice President of Economic Empowerment and the Director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

"I am honored to accept the appointment and humbled by the enormous support from the ChicagoMSDC community. Together we will vigorously pursue opportunities that protect, grow and sustain minority-owned businesses and minority communities throughout the Chicagoland region," said Williams.

Over the last 25 years, Williams' career evolved through progressive business development roles and experienced executive level leadership in corporate America and large non-profit organizations. He is a native of Chicago's South Side and comes from a family of entrepreneurs.

J. Vincent Williams was named to Diversity MBA Magazine's 2018 Elite List of Top 100 Emerging Executive Leaders under the age of 50. He earned a dual MBA in Finance and Management at The Morris Graduate School of Management (Chicago). He also holds a Non-Profit Executive Leadership Certification from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

About Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council

Founded in 1968, ChicagoMSDC is a nonprofit corporate membership organization that advances business opportunities for certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American enterprises and connecting minority businesses to ally firms, corporations and government buying agencies. ChicagoMSDC is one of 23 affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

