Chicago, Illinois School Partners with Online Education Service

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As schools and districts across America continue to shift through nationwide teacher shortages, many superintendents have engaged in new methods to offset the crisis. Facing an overwhelming staffing issue head-on, Lincoln Curriculum Director, Anita Rice turned to the only tangible solution that would effectively bolster their students' academic needs. Lincoln Elementary School, located outside Chicago, Illinois, now partners with Proximity Learning to stream real-time certified online teachers, delivered via live instruction to their students!

Dr. Rice believes that a strong curriculum is the foundation of a solid education, and one that meets the specific needs of students is paramount to their academic progress.

"I've seen kids transfer into learning, they're actually speaking to each other," said Dr. Rice. "It was really nice seeing students speak to each other in Spanish."

Lincoln Elementary School is just one of the hundreds of schools and districts that are able to invest in their students without any sacrifices to their current faculty, methods, or resources. The real power of this partnership is that students will be learning from master teachers streamed live into their classrooms each day, giving them the necessary tools for a lifetime of learning, including language acquisition and practice.

"A successful and balanced education starts in elementary school by building a foundation for students to grow and succeed," said President of Proximity Learning Inc., Evan Erdberg. "By working with Lincoln Elementary School District 156, PLI was able to ensure their first through fifth graders had access to highly qualified teachers virtually while they continued to search for and hire locally."

About Proximity Learning Inc.: Proximity Learning Inc. is a Online Education Service Company catering to students ranging from kindergarten to high school. Proximity Learning has served over 150 school districts and instructs over 50,000 students annually. Proximity Learning has been rated as one of the top K-12 online education services in the nation, boasting the highest quality teachers, most innovative online classrooms, and the reputation as a flexible learning solution to both public and private school districts. Learn more: http://proxlearn.com/.

