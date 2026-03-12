Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’861 -0.8%  SPI 17’954 0.0%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’618 -0.1%  Euro 0.9025 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’757 -0.7%  Gold 5’179 0.4%  Bitcoin 55’069 0.3%  Dollar 0.7807 0.0%  Öl 97.3 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
RWE-Aktie höher: Trotz weniger Gewinn steigt die Dividende - Erweiterung des US-Geschäfts
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
GEA-Analyse: Aktie von Deutsche Bank AG mit Hold bewertet
TUI-Aktie im Sinkflug: Verschobener Oman-Deal und teures Kerosin drücken Margen
Warum zwischen Dollar, Euro und Franken kaum Bewegung auszumachen ist
Suche...

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Aktie 114552145 / US1672391026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.03.2026 12:19:06

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
12.13 USD -0.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $8.15 million

The company's bottom line totaled $8.15 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $7.91 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $14.23 million from $14.06 million last year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.15 Mln. vs. $7.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $14.23 Mln vs. $14.06 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten