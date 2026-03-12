Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Aktie 114552145 / US1672391026
12.03.2026 12:19:06
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $8.15 million
The company's bottom line totaled $8.15 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $7.91 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $14.23 million from $14.06 million last year.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $8.15 Mln. vs. $7.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $14.23 Mln vs. $14.06 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs
